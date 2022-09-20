 Skip to main content
Raul Rosas Jr. reacts after his decision victory over Mando Gutierrez in a bantamweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six week nine at UFC APEX on September 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Dana White's Contender Series

Season 6 Week 9 Results & Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series

The Latest Round Of UFC Hopefuls Go For The Glory Tuesday Night In Las Vegas
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @TGerbasi • Sep. 20, 2022

As the sixth season of Dana White’s Contender Series nears its finish next week, the hits kept coming on episode nine, with all five winners - Jafel Filho, Nurullo Aliev, Austen Lane, Raul Rosas Jr., and Brunno Ferreira – earning UFC contracts. Most notably, Rosas Jr., at 17 years old, became the youngest fighter to be brought onto the UFC roster.

Contract Winners And Interviews | Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 9
Contract Winners And Interviews | Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 9
/

Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 Week 9 Results

  • Brunno Ferreira defeats Leon Aliu via TKO (strikes) at 1:35 of the first round
  • Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Mando Gutierrez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Austen Lane defeats Richard Jacobi via TKO (strikes) at 4:34 of the first round
  • Nurullo Aliev defeats Josh Wick via TKO (strikes) at 4:36 of the first round
  • Jafel Filho defeats Roybert Echeverria via TKO (strikes) at 1:31 of the third round

Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 Week 9 Fight Card

Brunno Ferreira defeats Leon Aliu via TKO (strikes) at 1:35 of the first round

Brazil’s Brunno Ferreira needed just 95 seconds to end week nine of Dana White’s Contender Series, halting Leon Aliu in a wild middleweight fight.

Brunno Ferreira of Brazil punches Leon Aliu of Albania in a middleweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six week nine at UFC APEX on September 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Brunno Ferreira of Brazil punches Leon Aliu of Albania in a middleweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six week nine at UFC APEX on September 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Both competitors were throwing shots with fight-ending intentions, but only one would get his wish, and it was Ferreira, who clipped Aliu with a pair of rights that had him in trouble. Aliu tried to grab a leg to recover, but Ferreira wasn’t having it, with the final strikes on the grounded Albanian bringing in referee Mark Smith to stop the fight at the 1:35 of the opening round.

Brunno Ferreira defeats Leon Aliu via TKO (strikes) at 1:35 of the first round

Ferreira moves to 9-0 with the win. Aliu falls to 10-2.

Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Mando Gutierrez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr., just 17 years old, was impressive in his Contender Series debut, as he shut out Mando Gutierrez over three rounds.

Scores were 30-27 across the board for Rosas Jr., now 6-0. Gutierrez falls to 7-2.

Raul Rosas Jr. and Mando Gutierrez trade kicks to start their bantamweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six week nine at UFC APEX on September 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Raul Rosas Jr. and Mando Gutierrez trade kicks to start their bantamweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six week nine at UFC APEX on September 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Rosas opened the fight with a spin kick that didn’t hit its mark, and he then locked up with Gutierrez and put the fight on the mat. Gutierrez kept battling his way out of trouble, which was impressive, but even more impressive was the fact that Rosas kept putting him there. With two minutes gone, Rosas took Gutierrez’ back and looked for a submission, firing off strikes in between attempts. Gutierrez eventually escaped, locking in a guillotine choke in the final minute, but Rosas made it to the end of the round.

Rosas wasted no time getting a takedown to open round two, and a grappling match ensued, each fighter taking moments of control, with Rosas ending the round on top again.

 

Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Mando Gutierrez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Gutierrez used his strikes to set up a takedown, and he got it, but when he tried to take the back, Rosas reversed and took control, ultimately getting his opponent’s back and keeping that position until the final horn.

Austen Lane defeats Richard Jacobi via TKO (strikes) at 4:34 of the first round

Former NFL player Austen Lane made good on his second Contender Series appearance, as he stopped Richard Jacobi in the first round of their heavyweight bout.

Austen Lane punches Richard Jacobi of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six week nine at UFC APEX on September 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Austen Lane punches Richard Jacobi of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six week nine at UFC APEX on September 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Unfortunately for Jacobi, the first big shot of the fight was a thudding low kick that sent him to the canvas in pain and brought a halt to the action. Once the bout resumed, Lane kept the kicks coming, this time to the body, but Jacobi took the fight to the mat and got into the mount. Lane was soon able to reverse position, but Jacobi nearly caught him in an armbar a few times. After the last failed attempt, though, Lane responded with strikes that hurt and ultimately finished the Brazilian. Mark Smith’s stoppage came at 4:34 of round one.

Austen Lane defeats Richard Jacobi via TKO (strikes) at 4:34 of the first round

Lane, who lost to Greg Hardy in his first DWCS bout, moves to 12-3 with the win. Jacobi falls to 6-1-1.

Nurullo Aliev defeats Josh Wick via TKO (strikes) at 4:36 of the first round

Tajikistan’s Nurullo Aliev kept his perfect pro record intact in lightweight action, as he halted Josh Wick in the first round.

Nurullo Aliev of Tajikistan reacts after his TKO victory over Josh Wick in a lightweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six week nine at UFC APEX on September 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Nurullo Aliev of Tajikistan reacts after his TKO victory over Josh Wick in a lightweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six week nine at UFC APEX on September 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Wick opened up the fight with a solid string of leg kicks, but after Aliev closed the distance and clinched, an eye poke by Wick brought a brief halt to the action visit from the doctor. When the action resumed, Aliev got the fight to the mat and bulled Wick to the fence. A lull ensued as Aliev waited for an opening, and once he had it in the final minute, he unleashed a furious assault of unanswered shots that ended the fight. The official time of referee Jason Herzog’s stoppage was 4:36 of the first round.

Nurullo Aliev defeats Josh Wick via TKO (strikes) at 4:36 of the first round

Aliev moves to 7-0 with the win. Wick falls to 12-6.

Jafel Filho defeats Roybert Echeverria via TKO (strikes) at 1:31 of the third round

In the flyweight opener, Jafel Filho stopped Roybert Echeverria via strikes in the third and final round.

Jafel Filho reacts after his TKO victory over Roybert Echeverria during Dana White's Contender Series at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Jafel Filho reacts after his TKO victory over Roybert Echeverria during Dana White's Contender Series at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

After a tactical opening, a wild takedown attempt by Filho (14-2) was defended well by Echeverria, but a second attempt saw the Brazilian take his opponent’s back and nearly get a rear naked choke. Echeverria got loose, reversed position and made it back to his feet, landing kicks to the legs of the grounded Filho until the end of the round.

A right from Echeverria (7-1) floored Filho early in round two, though it only landed on the shoulder, but by the second minute, the Brazilian put the fight on the mat. Echeverria looked for a leg lock, and Filho returned the favor, as the two continued to battle. Another extended period of Echeverria kicking a downed Filho’s legs led to a restart from referee Mark Smith, and Filho got more aggressive, nailing his foe with a right hand in the closing minute.

Jafel Filho defeats Roybert Echeverria via TKO (strikes) at 1:31 of the third round

In the third, Filho kept the heat on, and after a counter left hook hurt and dropped Echeverria along the fence, a furious barrage of follow-up shots brought in Smith to stop the fight at 1:31 of the final frame.

Tags
Dana White's Contender Series
DWCS
:
(#1) CHARLES OLIVEIRA TAKES ON (#4) ISLAM MAKHACHEV FOR VACANT CROWN AT UFC 280
Announcements

UFC Returns To Abu Dhabi With Lightweight Championship…

No. 1 Charles Oliveira Takes On Lightweight Contender Islam Makhachev For Vacant Crown. Tickets Go On Sale Friday, July 22 at 1pm GST

More
Highlights

UFC 279 Fight Motion

Take a slow motion journey through one of the wildest pay per view events in UFC history

Watch the Video
Elias Theodorou of Canada poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session on November 15, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Special Feature

Remembering Elias Theodorou, 1988-2022

More
: