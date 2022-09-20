Season 6 Week 9 Results & Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series

Raul Rosas Jr. and Mando Gutierrez trade kicks to start their bantamweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six week nine at UFC APEX on September 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Rosas opened the fight with a spin kick that didn’t hit its mark, and he then locked up with Gutierrez and put the fight on the mat. Gutierrez kept battling his way out of trouble, which was impressive, but even more impressive was the fact that Rosas kept putting him there. With two minutes gone, Rosas took Gutierrez’ back and looked for a submission, firing off strikes in between attempts. Gutierrez eventually escaped, locking in a guillotine choke in the final minute, but Rosas made it to the end of the round.

Rosas wasted no time getting a takedown to open round two, and a grappling match ensued, each fighter taking moments of control, with Rosas ending the round on top again.