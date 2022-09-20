Season 6 Week 9 Results & Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series

Announcements
Dana White's Contender Series
The Latest Round Of UFC Hopefuls Go For The Glory Tuesday Night In Las Vegas
As the sixth season of Dana White’s Contender Series nears its finish next week, the hits kept coming on episode nine, with all five winners - Jafel Filho, Nurullo Aliev, Austen Lane, Raul Rosas Jr., and Brunno Ferreira – earning UFC contracts. Most notably, Rosas Jr., at 17 years old, became the youngest fighter to be brought onto the UFC roster.
Contract Winners And Interviews | Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 9
Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 Week 9 Results
- Brunno Ferreira defeats Leon Aliu via TKO (strikes) at 1:35 of the first round
- Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Mando Gutierrez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Austen Lane defeats Richard Jacobi via TKO (strikes) at 4:34 of the first round
- Nurullo Aliev defeats Josh Wick via TKO (strikes) at 4:36 of the first round
- Jafel Filho defeats Roybert Echeverria via TKO (strikes) at 1:31 of the third round
Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 Week 9 Fight Card
Brazil’s Brunno Ferreira needed just 95 seconds to end week nine of Dana White’s Contender Series, halting Leon Aliu in a wild middleweight fight.
Both competitors were throwing shots with fight-ending intentions, but only one would get his wish, and it was Ferreira, who clipped Aliu with a pair of rights that had him in trouble. Aliu tried to grab a leg to recover, but Ferreira wasn’t having it, with the final strikes on the grounded Albanian bringing in referee Mark Smith to stop the fight at the 1:35 of the opening round.
Ferreira moves to 9-0 with the win. Aliu falls to 10-2.
Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Mando Gutierrez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr., just 17 years old, was impressive in his Contender Series debut, as he shut out Mando Gutierrez over three rounds.
Scores were 30-27 across the board for Rosas Jr., now 6-0. Gutierrez falls to 7-2.
Rosas opened the fight with a spin kick that didn’t hit its mark, and he then locked up with Gutierrez and put the fight on the mat. Gutierrez kept battling his way out of trouble, which was impressive, but even more impressive was the fact that Rosas kept putting him there. With two minutes gone, Rosas took Gutierrez’ back and looked for a submission, firing off strikes in between attempts. Gutierrez eventually escaped, locking in a guillotine choke in the final minute, but Rosas made it to the end of the round.
Rosas wasted no time getting a takedown to open round two, and a grappling match ensued, each fighter taking moments of control, with Rosas ending the round on top again.
Gutierrez used his strikes to set up a takedown, and he got it, but when he tried to take the back, Rosas reversed and took control, ultimately getting his opponent’s back and keeping that position until the final horn.
Austen Lane defeats Richard Jacobi via TKO (strikes) at 4:34 of the first round
Former NFL player Austen Lane made good on his second Contender Series appearance, as he stopped Richard Jacobi in the first round of their heavyweight bout.
Unfortunately for Jacobi, the first big shot of the fight was a thudding low kick that sent him to the canvas in pain and brought a halt to the action. Once the bout resumed, Lane kept the kicks coming, this time to the body, but Jacobi took the fight to the mat and got into the mount. Lane was soon able to reverse position, but Jacobi nearly caught him in an armbar a few times. After the last failed attempt, though, Lane responded with strikes that hurt and ultimately finished the Brazilian. Mark Smith’s stoppage came at 4:34 of round one.
Lane, who lost to Greg Hardy in his first DWCS bout, moves to 12-3 with the win. Jacobi falls to 6-1-1.
Nurullo Aliev defeats Josh Wick via TKO (strikes) at 4:36 of the first round
Tajikistan’s Nurullo Aliev kept his perfect pro record intact in lightweight action, as he halted Josh Wick in the first round.
Wick opened up the fight with a solid string of leg kicks, but after Aliev closed the distance and clinched, an eye poke by Wick brought a brief halt to the action visit from the doctor. When the action resumed, Aliev got the fight to the mat and bulled Wick to the fence. A lull ensued as Aliev waited for an opening, and once he had it in the final minute, he unleashed a furious assault of unanswered shots that ended the fight. The official time of referee Jason Herzog’s stoppage was 4:36 of the first round.
Aliev moves to 7-0 with the win. Wick falls to 12-6.
Jafel Filho defeats Roybert Echeverria via TKO (strikes) at 1:31 of the third round
In the flyweight opener, Jafel Filho stopped Roybert Echeverria via strikes in the third and final round.
After a tactical opening, a wild takedown attempt by Filho (14-2) was defended well by Echeverria, but a second attempt saw the Brazilian take his opponent’s back and nearly get a rear naked choke. Echeverria got loose, reversed position and made it back to his feet, landing kicks to the legs of the grounded Filho until the end of the round.
A right from Echeverria (7-1) floored Filho early in round two, though it only landed on the shoulder, but by the second minute, the Brazilian put the fight on the mat. Echeverria looked for a leg lock, and Filho returned the favor, as the two continued to battle. Another extended period of Echeverria kicking a downed Filho’s legs led to a restart from referee Mark Smith, and Filho got more aggressive, nailing his foe with a right hand in the closing minute.
In the third, Filho kept the heat on, and after a counter left hook hurt and dropped Echeverria along the fence, a furious barrage of follow-up shots brought in Smith to stop the fight at 1:31 of the final frame.
