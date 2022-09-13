Season 6 Week 8 Results & Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series

Middleweight Ikram Aliskerov reacts to his submission victory over Mario Sousa on Season 6, Week 8 of Dana White's Contender Series (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)

Ikram Aliskerov came to the Contender Series with plenty of hype, and the Dagestani middleweight lived up to it, submitting Mario Sousa in the first round.

Sousa, making his third DWCS appearance, stayed out of trouble early, even dodging his foe’s first takedown attempt, but once Aliskerov threw him to the mat in the second minute, the Russian locked up a kimura and ended the fight. The official time was 2:09 of round one.

Aliskerov moves to 13-1 with the win. Sousa falls to 15-3.