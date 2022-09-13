Season 6 Week 8 Results & Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series

Announcements
Dana White's Contender Series
The Latest Round Of UFC Hopefuls Go For The Glory Tuesday Night In Las Vegas
Week eight of Dana White’s Contender Series is a wrap, and after five compelling matchups, the Class of 2022 got five new members, as winners Daniel Marcos, Bruna Brasil, Trevor Peek, Ikram Aliskerov and Farid Basharat all received UFC contracts.
Contract Winners And Interviews | Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 8
Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 Week 8 Results
Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 Week 8 Fight Card
Farid Basharat defeats Allan Begosso via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26 and 30-26)
Unbeaten Farid Basharat showed off a well-rounded attack in his bantamweight bout against Allan Begosso en route to a three-round unanimous decision victory.
Scores were 30-27, 30-26 and 30-26 for Basharat, now 9-0. Begosso falls to 7-2-1.
The first round was competitive, with Basharat in control on the feet, but a pair of submission attempts on the mat by Begosso keeping it close.
Basharat began to pull away in the second, with some solid striking followed by groundwork that was equally effective, leaving the Brazilian in a hole on the scorecards leading into the final frame.
Afghanistan’s Basharat didn’t sit on his apparent lead in the third, as he upped his work rate on the feet and the mat, securing the clear win.
Ikram Aliskerov defeats Mario Sousa via submission (Kimura) at 2:09 of round one
Ikram Aliskerov came to the Contender Series with plenty of hype, and the Dagestani middleweight lived up to it, submitting Mario Sousa in the first round.
Sousa, making his third DWCS appearance, stayed out of trouble early, even dodging his foe’s first takedown attempt, but once Aliskerov threw him to the mat in the second minute, the Russian locked up a kimura and ended the fight. The official time was 2:09 of round one.
Aliskerov moves to 13-1 with the win. Sousa falls to 15-3.
Trevor Peek defeats Malik Lewis via TKO (strikes) at 2:37 of the second round
It was an epic come-from-behind win for Trevor Peek in lightweight action, as he rebounded from a rough first round to stop Malik Lewis in the second.
Both fighters let hard strikes go as the bout opened, but it was Lewis switching things up by clinching with Peek and looking for a takedown. As they separated, Lewis rocked his foe with punches upstairs and some flush knees, but Peek kept fighting back. Lewis kept the heat on, and he took Peek to the mat in search of a submission, but Peek weathered the storm and got back to his feet. There was more coming, though, and Lewis landed some hard shots just before the horn.
Peek came out strong for round two, and after taking Lewis down in the second minute, he landed solid strikes until the two rose. Once upright, Peek landed a knee that put the fight back on the mat, he unloaded on Lewis, who was rescued by referee Mike Beltran at 2:37 of the second round.
With the win, Peek moves to 7-0 with 1 NC. Lewis falls to 5-1.
Bruna Brasil defeats Marnic Mann via knockout at 4:33 of the second round
Strawweight Bruna Brasil left quite an impression in her bout with Marnic Mann as she scored a head kick knockout in round two.
Brasil jarred Mann with a body kick in the opening minute, giving her an early confidence edge. A head kick followed, and that got Mann into the fight, as she rushed Brasil in search of a takedown. She didn’t succeed, but she kept trying to pressure her foe, eventually locking her in a clinch against the fence. With under two minutes to go, Mann got two brief takedowns, but it was Brasil getting up and then throwing her to the mat.
Midway through the second, Mann got another takedown, and this time she was able to get some solid work done, but a minute later, Brasil reversed position and took over from the top position. But when the fight went back to the feet, Brasil unleashed a right head kick that landed flush and ended matters, with referee Mark Smith stepping in at 4:33 of the second round.
With the win, Brasil moves to 8-2-1. Mann falls to 5-1.
Daniel Marcos defeats Brandon Lewis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
In the bantamweight opener, Peru’s Daniel Marcos defeated two-time DWCS participant Brandon Lewis via unanimous decision.
Scores were 30-27 across the board for Marcos, now 13-0. Lewis falls to 6-2.
A minute in, Marcos drilled Lewis with a kick that had him on wobbly legs, but he was able to recover thanks to a subsequent grappling exchange. Marcos was sharp, though, and he continued to tag Lewis at range before moving inside and landing a knee to the head. Lewis responded with a quick takedown that again allowed him some breathing room, but Marcos rose immediately and got back to work, battering his foe’s legs with kicks.
It was more of the same in rounds two and three, with Marcos impressing with his attack and Lewis doing the same with his toughness. But by the time the final horn sounded, there was no question that the fight belonged to the Peruvian.