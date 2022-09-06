Season 6 Week 7 Results & Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series

Athletes
The Latest Round Of UFC Hopefuls Go For The Glory Tuesday Night In Las Vegas
Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 is back for week 7 of action live from the UFC APEX. For three consecutive weeks, UFC President Dana White has distributed a contract to all five winners, bringing Season 6's tally to 25 contracts over six weeks.
The abundance of contracts is on par with the number of exceptional fights that have graced the APEX this season. After an underwhelming first week, that saw only Joe Pyfer being rewarded a UFC contract for his round 2 TKO over Ozzy Diaz, competition's heating up and athletes are bringing their absolute best to earn their spot amongst the world's elite mixed martial artists.
Tonight's main event features a rematch between Brazilian light heavyweights Vitor Petrino and Rodolfo Bellato. In their first meeting, Petrino earned his first professional victory in just 25 seconds, but Bellato, who's gone unbeaten since, will try to exact his revenge in week 7's headliner.
Also on the card, lightweight Ismael Bonfim challenges Nariman Abbasov in a matchup between two mixed martial arts veterans eager to finally earn their spot in the UFC. Then, Ismael's brother, Gabriel Bonfim, clashes with Trey Waters in a battle between undefeated welterweights.
Don't miss any of the action tonight at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN+.
Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 Week 7 Results
Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 Week 7 Fight Card
Vitor Petrino vs Rodolfo Bellato
Gabriel Bonfim vs Trey Waters
Jimmy Lawson vs Karl Williams
Ismael Bonfim vs Nariman Abbasov
Nayara Maia vs Tereza Bleda
