Season 6 Week 7 Results & Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series

The abundance of contracts is on par with the number of exceptional fights that have graced the APEX this season. After an underwhelming first week, that saw only Joe Pyfer being rewarded a UFC contract for his round 2 TKO over Ozzy Diaz, competition's heating up and athletes are bringing their absolute best to earn their spot amongst the world's elite mixed martial artists.

Tonight's main event features a rematch between Brazilian light heavyweights Vitor Petrino and Rodolfo Bellato. In their first meeting, Petrino earned his first professional victory in just 25 seconds, but Bellato, who's gone unbeaten since, will try to exact his revenge in week 7's headliner.

Also on the card, lightweight Ismael Bonfim challenges Nariman Abbasov in a matchup between two mixed martial arts veterans eager to finally earn their spot in the UFC. Then, Ismael's brother, Gabriel Bonfim, clashes with Trey Waters in a battle between undefeated welterweights.

Don't miss any of the action tonight at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN+.