Season 6 Week 6 Results & Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series

Would another five victorious fighters find their way to the UFC roster on Tuesday night?
Contract Winners And Interviews | Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 6
Contract Winners And Interviews | Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 Week 6
That was the question as the action kicked off on Week 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series after the UFC President delivered back-to-back “Everyone Gets a Contract” extravaganzas for Weeks 4 and 5, bringing the total number of fighters graduating to the UFC to 20 at the midway point of the season.
At this pace, Season 6 would break last year’s record for the most contracts awarded in a single season (39), but for that to happen, the men and women stepping into the cage week-after-week have to continue to deliver and impress.
And that they did on Tuesday night.
Season 6 Week 6 Post-Fight Press Conference | Dana White's Contender Series
Season 6 Week 6 Post-Fight Press Conference | Dana White's Contender Series
Once again, White was blown away by the performances, handing out another five contracts, adding Blake Bilder, Viktoriia Dudakova, Mateusz Rebecki, Sedriques Dumas, and Yusaku Kinoshita to the UFC roster.
Six weeks, 25 contracts awarded, and three straight weeks with every victorious competitor getting called to the Octagon.
Saturday night’s alright for fighting, but it turns out, Tuesday night is too!
Here’s a look at how things went down.
Dana White's Contender Series Season 6, Week 6 Results
Yusaku Kinoshita defeats Jose Henrique by TKO (punches) at 0:43 of Round 3
Locked in a close fight in the early stages of the third round, Yusaku Kinoshia cracked Jose Henrique with a perfect pull-counter left hand that put the towering Brazilian on the canvas, bringing the fight to a halt.
After two rounds where the young welterweights battled on the feet, neither getting a real clear advantage, a slight eye-poke brought the final round to a halt moments after it started. On the restart, Kinoshita allowed Henrique to come forward, fading off to his left as the Brazilian threw a long right hand.
As soon as Henrique whiffed, the 22-year-old Japanese fighter ripped off a crushing left hand that twisted Henrique’s chin and put him on the deck. Kinoshita followed him to the canvas, hammering home the coffin nails to put a cap on a tremendous third-round stoppage win.
Just an outstanding punch and tremendous finish for the now 6-1 welterweight, who closed out the show in style.
Sedriques Dumas defeats Matej Penaz by submission (guillotine choke) at 0:47 of Round 1
Sedriques Dumas ran through Matej Penaz on Tuesday night, leaving the previously unbeaten Czech fighter standing stunned in the cage once the fight was halted.
Dumas cracked Penaz with a left hand out of the chute and quickly transitioned to a body lock, twisting Penaz to the canvas and floating directly into mount. While Penaz worked back to his feet, the undefeated Florida native quickly latched onto a high-elbow guillotine, cranking on the neck and leaving Penaz no choice but to tap.
This was a brilliant effort from the undefeated middleweight, who moves to 7-0 with the victory.
Mateusz Rebecki defeats Rodrigo Lidio by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:05 of Round 1
How’s a no-hook rear-naked choke sound?
Mateusz Rebecki ate a high kick right out of the chute, a knee as he pressed forward for a takedown, and elbows to the side of the head while working to drag Rodrigo Lidio to the canvas. The Polish lightweight stayed the course and put his Brazilian opponent on the deck, and from there, it was one-way traffic.
Rebecki advanced to side control and started hunting, eventually clamping onto almost a side-naked choke, finishing without getting around to the back or sinking in any hooks — he simply got under the neck and squeezed.
An absolutely dominant effort for Mateusz Rebecki, who moved to 16-1 with the victory, extending his winning streak to a baker’s dozen.
Viktoriia Dudakova defeats Maria Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Despite seeming to suffer a knee injury in the middle of the fight, Viktoriia Dudakova persevered and picked up a hard-fought victory over undefeated Brazilian Maria Silva.
The strawweights traded the opening two rounds, with Dudakova winning the first and Silva securing the second in a battle contested largely on the canvas. With the bout hanging in the balance heading into the third, the 23-year-old former IMMAF standout turned a stumble into a takedown early in the round and used that to spend the remainder of the frame in control.
She climbed to the crucifix position and battered Silva before advancing to the back, hunting for chokes and keeping the Season 5 winner stuck playing defense.
When the judges' scorecards were added up, the totals were all the same — 29-28 in favor of Dudakova, who picked up her sixth consecutive victory and handed Silva her first career loss.
Blake Bilder defeats Alexander Morgan by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:15 of Round 1
Blake Bilder has a tendency to start slowly, but Alexander Morgan didn’t look to take advantage of it in the opening round of their clash on Tuesday night. Instead, Bilder was able to get settled in and find his range, stunning the Canadian with a right hand before climbing on his back and eventually working to a finish.
The featherweights were patient with each other out of the gate, Bilder throwing low kicks, Morgan stalking forward behind limited shots, allowing the undefeated American to avoid the early challenges that had plagued him in the past. As Morgan pressed forward, Bilder cracked him with a right hand behind the ear, climbing on his back and instantly hunting for the choke.
While Morgan defended well initially, Bilder stayed with it, sinking in the finish as Morgan looked to stand, pulling him back to the mat and securing the tap.
An outstanding effort by the now 7-0-1 fighter from Minnesota.
