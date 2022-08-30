Season 6 Week 6 Results & Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series

That was the question as the action kicked off on Week 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series after the UFC President delivered back-to-back “Everyone Gets a Contract” extravaganzas for Weeks 4 and 5, bringing the total number of fighters graduating to the UFC to 20 at the midway point of the season.

At this pace, Season 6 would break last year’s record for the most contracts awarded in a single season (39), but for that to happen, the men and women stepping into the cage week-after-week have to continue to deliver and impress.

Order UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz | Get Your Tickets Here

And that they did on Tuesday night.