Season 6 Week 5 Results | Dana White's Contender Series

Tuesday night, five more sets of fighters walked into the cage looking to impress the UFC President, and when White joined Laura Sanko at the end of the evening to discuss the result, he was fired up and ready to hand out a whole bunch of contracts.

Each of the night’s five victors earned deals, with White singing the praises of Denise Gomes, Cameron Saaiman, Jesus Aguilar, Darrius Flowers, and Mick Parkin.

Five weeks, 20 contracts, and consecutive weeks where the UFC President hands out five contracts.

Here’s a look at how it all played out.