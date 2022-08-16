Season 6 Week 4 Results | Dana White's Contender Series

Dana White's Contender Series returns to the UFC APEX Tuesday, August 16, as UFC hopefuls fight for a life-changing opportunity to earn a UFC contract.

Through three weeks of Season 6, 10 fighters have earned UFC contracts, nine since UFC president Dana White's passionate message to the future competition after an uneventful Week 1, so you can anticipate Tuesday night's athletes to come out in full force to get a stoppage victory and earn that coveted contract.

All five fights on Dana White's Contender Series Season 6, Week 4 are available on ESPN+ in the United States and around the world on UFC Fight Pass. Coverage begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.