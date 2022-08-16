 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the first fight during Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 Week 1 at UFC APEX on July 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Dana White's Contender Series

Season 6 Week 4 Results | Dana White's Contender Series

The Latest Round Of UFC Hopefuls Go For The Glory Tuesday Night In Las Vegas.
Aug. 16, 2022

Dana White's Contender Series returns to the UFC APEX Tuesday, August 16, as UFC hopefuls fight for a life-changing opportunity to earn a UFC contract. 

Through three weeks of Season 6, 10 fighters have earned UFC contracts, nine since UFC president Dana White's passionate message to the future competition after an uneventful Week 1, so you can anticipate Tuesday night's athletes to come out in full force to get a stoppage victory and earn that coveted contract. 

All five fights on Dana White's Contender Series Season 6, Week 4 are available on ESPN+ in the United States and around the world on UFC Fight Pass. Coverage begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. 

Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 Week 4 Results

Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 Week 4 Fight Card

Thomas Paull vs Esteban Ribovics

Ivan Valenzuela vs Claudio Ribeiro

Jack Cartwright vs Jose Johnson

Hailey Cowan vs Claudia Leite

Nazim Sadykhov vs Ahmad Hassanzada

