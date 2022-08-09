Season 6 Week 3 Results | Dana White's Contender Series

A UFC contract was handed out even before the first set of fighters made the walk to the cage on Tuesday night.

Kicking off Week 3, the broadcast team announced that Shannon Ross, who landed on the wrong side of the results in an entertaining back-and-forth with Vinicius Salvador last week, competed while dealing with appendicitis. Soon after the bout, he was hustled to the hospital, where he had emergency surgery. Given his effort and the serious illness he was dealing with, UFC President Dana White opted to reward the Australian with the opportunity to compete in the Octagon.

When the night was over, three more fighters joined the UFC roster, as Clayton Carpenter, Erik Silva, and Jamal Pogues were all awarded contracts. Meanwhile headliner Bo Nickal was invited to return to the UFC APEX later this season for another fight, just to make sure the ultra-talented prospect is in fact ready to compete on the biggest stage in the sport.

Here’s a look at how everything went down.