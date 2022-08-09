Season 6 Week 3 Results | Dana White's Contender Series

Announcements
A UFC contract was handed out even before the first set of fighters made the walk to the cage on Tuesday night.
Kicking off Week 3, the broadcast team announced that Shannon Ross, who landed on the wrong side of the results in an entertaining back-and-forth with Vinicius Salvador last week, competed while dealing with appendicitis. Soon after the bout, he was hustled to the hospital, where he had emergency surgery. Given his effort and the serious illness he was dealing with, UFC President Dana White opted to reward the Australian with the opportunity to compete in the Octagon.
When the night was over, three more fighters joined the UFC roster, as Clayton Carpenter, Erik Silva, and Jamal Pogues were all awarded contracts. Meanwhile headliner Bo Nickal was invited to return to the UFC APEX later this season for another fight, just to make sure the ultra-talented prospect is in fact ready to compete on the biggest stage in the sport.
Here’s a look at how everything went down.
Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 Week 3 Results
- Bo Nickal defeats Zachary Borrego by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:02 of Round 1
- Jamal Pogues defeats Paulo Renato Junior by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Erik Silva defeats Anvar Boynazarov by TKO (strikes) at 1:32 of Round 1
- Clayton Carpenter defeats Edgar Chairez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Karolina Wojcik defeats Sandra Lavado via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Contract Winners And Interviews | Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 3
Contract Winners And Interviews | Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 3
/
Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 Week 3 Results
Bo Nickal defeats Zachary Borrego by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:02 of Round 1
Just in case people weren’t sure, Bo Nickal made it clear that the hype is real.
The three-time All-American and former Dan Hodge Trophy winner hit a takedown on Zachary Borrego seconds into the fight, clamping onto a front headlock position as Borrego worked back to his feet.
A quick swim to the back gave Nickal the chance to attack the choke, and after a quick reset, he forced Borrego to tap.
This was the dominant effort everyone expected from the highly regarded former Penn State superstar, and it will be interesting to see if he’ll get the call to the Octagon after just two professional victories.
Jamal Pogues defeats Paulo Renato Junior by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Jamal Pogues became the third returning competitor to secure a victory in Season 3, using his superior boxing to edge Paulo Renato Junior on the scorecards.
The heavyweight competitors, who looked like they were in completely different weight classes, spent the entirety of the fight trading on the feet, with Pogues throwing hands almost exclusively and the Brazilian countering with bushels of kicks, beating up the lead leg of the Season 3 winner. Neither ever really shifted out of first gear for a sustained stretch, with Renato Junior struggling to find openings because of the size and power disparity and Pogues seemingly content to showcase his boxing.
It’s a good win for Pogues, who moved to 9-3 with the victory, who broke down during his backstage interview with Laura Sanko, tears streaming down his face. Whether it’s an effort that earns him a contract or not is undecided, but the effort Pogues has put into getting back to where he is now is impressive.
And it was a solid effort from Renato Junior, who might be better served shifting to the light heavyweight division going forward.
Erik Silva defeats Anvar Boynazarov by TKO (strikes) at 1:32 of Round 1
Erik “The King” Silva didn’t waste any time making it clear that he was ready for the UFC, taking Anvar Boynazarov down almost immediately and finishing him with a hail of vicious elbows 92 seconds into the contest.
This was the most dominant performance of the season to date, with Silva pitching a shutout and leaving the former Glory kickboxer sporting a mask of blood, seated on the stool while the official verdict was announced. With the victory, Silva runs his winning streak to eight and his first-round finishing streak to five.
Clayton Carpenter defeats Edgar Chairez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Clayton Carpenter ended the first round with a swelling under his right eye, struggling to deal with the output, length, and experience of Edgar Chairez. But over the next two periods, the undefeated 26-year-old steeled himself and rallied, taking the fight to the more seasoned Mexican, working his way to a unanimous decision win.
Chairez had a great deal of success in the first, sitting Carpenter down with a check hook and finishing the round with a right hand that drew a nod of approval from the MMA Lab representative. But as Chairez’s gas tank started to run dry, Carpenter turned up the output and started to have more success, closing out the second by dragging the Entram Gym fighter to the canvas and climbing into mount.
In the third, Carpenter sealed the victory, out-working Chairez on the feet through the first half of the round before taking him to the deck and smashing home elbows from top position through to the final horn.
This was a gutsy effort for a young fighter with limited experience that had never previously faced this much adversity. Now 6-0, it’ll be interesting to see if he joins teammates like Kyler Phillips, Casey Kenney, and Drakkar Klose in the UFC when the night is done.
Karolina Wojcik defeats Sandra Lavado via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Karolina Wójcik had no issue with the size advantage Sandra Lavado possessed in Tuesday’s opener, as the diminutive Polish strawweight controlled the action throughout, earning a clean sweep of the scorecards in a 15-minute grind of a fight.
The 27-year-old was the more active of the two in the opening stanza, got a little more aggressive in the second, and dominated the third, tripping Lavado to the canvas early in the frame and spending the majority of the round working away from top position.
Late in the third, Wojcik attacked a rear-naked choke, but couldn’t get the finish, settling for a victory on the cards instead.
While not the most high-output, high-impact fight in DWCS history, this was a dominant effort from the undersized Wojcik, who moved to 9-2 and pushed her winning streak to four with the victory.