Season 6 Week 2 Results | Dana White's Contender Series

Following last week’s season debut and the pointed, passionate message shared by Dana White about what he’s looking for on Tuesday nights, five more sets of hopefuls descended upon the UFC APEX looking to impress the UFC President and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard in Season 6’s second week.

It’s pretty clear that the message was received.

From the opening bout of the evening through the breakneck pace of the main event, all five pairs of competitors that stepped into the cage this week left everything out there, resulting in four stoppages, three in the first round, and a whole bunch of contracts being handed out.