Season 6 Week 1 Results | Dana White's Contender Series

The sixth season of Dana White’s Contender Series kicked off on Tuesday night at the UFC APEX, with a new collection of hopefuls looking to join the UFC roster.
Through five seasons and a three-event Brazilian showcase that produced 11 contracts, the competitors that matriculated to the Octagon have produced 285 combined UFC victories, with several graduates working their way into the rankings in their respective divisions, and two winners — Alex Perez and Taila Santos — earning championship opportunities.
Tuesday night, four more sets of competitors stepped into the cage, hoping to follow the trail blazed by the likes of Sean O’Malley, Sodiq Yusuff, Tracy Cortez, and Adrian Yanez by showing out in Las Vegas and hearing their name called by the UFC President at the end of the night.
There were only four fights to choose from on Tuesday and White didn’t waste time making his decisions.
He stepped in with Laura Sanko and pleaded with the competitors coming into the UFC APEX to show him who they are on Tuesday nights, delivering an animated speech about looking to put on a show and impress him. Only one fighter was able to do that in the season opener, as returning competitor Joe Pyfer was the one and only fighter to punch his ticket to the UFC.
Here’s a look at what happened inside the cage.
Dana White's Contender Series Season 6, Week 1 Results
- Joe Pyfer defeats Ozzy Diaz by KO (left hook) at 1:39 of Round 2
- Anton Turkalj (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Acacio Dos Santos by Unanimous Decision
- Dennis Buzukja (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Kaleio Romero by Unanimous Decision
- Alessandro Costa (30-27, 29-28) defeats Juan Andres Luna (29-28) by Split Decision
Joe Pyfer defeats Ozzy Diaz by KO (left hook) at 1:39 of Round 2
Joe Pyfer closed out the opening episode of Season 6 in vicious fashion, knocking out Ozzy Diaz with a sharp left hook early in the second round.
Pyfer controlled much of the opening stanza, battering Diaz’s lead leg with a hard calf kick before hitting a high amplitude takedown, attacking a head-and-arm choke and controlling things on the deck for a long stretch. Diaz worked back to his feet, but even there, Pyfer got the better of things.
In the second, the duo looked to trade, with Pyfer’s speed and sharpness giving the LFA middleweight champ fits. As Diaz looked to walk him down and back him into the fence, Pyfer uncorked a clean, sudden left hand that landed flush, sending Diaz crashing to the canvas.
After a night of decisions, the returning Contender Series alum made sure to end the evening with an absolute statement victory.
Anton Turkalj (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Acacio Dos Santos by Unanimous Decision
Anton Turkalj talked about putting on a show against Acacio Dos Santos, but instead, the Swedish light heavyweight relied on his wrestling, dragging the Brazilian to the deck nine times over three rounds to earn a clean sweep of the scorecards.
Dos Santos had his moments in the few instances when the two traded on the feet, cracking Turkalj with big shots that prompted him to wrestle. In the clinch and along the fence, Turkalj had his way with his more seasoned foe, dominating the exchanges and positions, dragging Dos Santos to the mat repeatedly and controlling him there.
While he was unable to find a submission, Turkalj maintained his unbeaten record with the first decision win of his career.
Dennis Buzukja (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Kaleio Romero by Unanimous Decision
In a clash of young fighters from established gyms, Serra-Longo Fight Team member Dennis Buzukja made the most of his second opportunity to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series, grinding out a decision win over Team Alpha Male’s Kaleio Romero.
When operating in space, Buzukja was clearly the more polished and experienced fighter, landing sharp kicks and a bushel of punches and elbows against Romero. To his credit, Romero hung tough, and whenever they were clinched up, he was able to keep Buzukja along the fence, landing short shots to the thighs, body, and head.
The action finally ramped up in the third, with both men opening up on the throttle a little, with Buzukja driving through a takedown and connecting with a series of body kicks and sharp punches, while Romero cracked back with a left high kick, showing incredible resolve. While both faded down the stretch, Buzukja was able to do a little more throughout, redeeming himself from his loss in Season 4 to get his hand raised in the second fight of Season 6.
With the victory, Buzukja advances to 8-2 and pushes his winning streak to four, while Romero suffers his second career setback, falling to 6-2 through eight appearances.
Alessandro Costa (30-27, 29-28) defeats Juan Andres Luna (29-28) by Split Decision
It took Alessandro Costa a little time to get comfortable and find his range, but once the Brazilian settled in, he was able to land the more powerful blows throughout to secure a split decision win over Juan Andres Luna in the opening bout of the season.
The opening round was largely uneventful, with each man taking time to settle in, find their range, and shake out the nerves of competing in front of the UFC brass. Midway through the second, Costa began to let go with his hands more, stinging Luna with sharp blows. After the Ecuadorian flyweight pantomimed being hurt, Costa made him feel the real thing, dropping him late the round with a clean right hand down the pipe.
The third was again close, with Costa gaining the advantage based on the impact of his blows, as he cracked Luna with sharp kicks and a smattering of heavy punches while keeping the fight on the feet for the duration. The judges were called upon to determine the outcome, and two of the three officials saw the fight in favor of the Brazilian, awarding Costa the split decision win.
