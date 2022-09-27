Season 6 Finale Results & Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series

Another season of Dana White’s Contender Series is in the books and what a season it was!

Season 6 established a new record in terms of the number of contracts awarded, with 44 fighters earning the call to the Octagon, capped by three-time Division I National champion Bo Nickal, who earned a dominant victory in Week 3 and returned on Tuesday night to collect a similar result opposite Donovan Beard to close out the season.

In addition to the highly regarded middleweight prospect, UFC President Dana White also awarded contracts to bantamweight Mateus Mendonca, flyweight Rafael Estevam, featherweight Jack Jenkins, and lightweight Sam Patterson, making it another night where all five victors earned a place in the UFC.