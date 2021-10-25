Season 5 Week 9 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series

Four fighters per week earning a UFC contract — that’s the average through the first eight weeks on this fifth season of Dana White’s Contender Series.

After starting white-hot and cooling a little through the middle section of the season, things picked up again with last week’s episode, as four of the five victorious fighters impressed the UFC President and punched their ticket to compete inside the Octagon, bringing the total for the year up to 32 new additions.

Still on pace to break the record for the most contracts handed out in an individual season, this week’s penultimate episode of the year comes with an additional fight, as six sets of athletes will make the walk to compete inside the UFC APEX on Tuesday, looking to add their names to the roll call of talent matriculating to the UFC this season.

Here’s a closer look at what’s on tap for Week 9 on Dana White’s Contender Series.