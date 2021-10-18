Season 5 Week 8 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series

Should that hold up over the final three weeks of the season, that would mean an additional dozen fighters will be added to the UFC roster, which would surpass last season’s record-setting total of 37.

This season has seen ebbs and flows in the number of contracts awarded each week, with Dana White coming out of the gates to award five contracts each of the first three weeks, including signing a fighter that landed on the losing side of the judges’ decision for the first time. Over the last three weeks, nine fighters have gotten the call to the Octagon, including Cage Warriors standout Jake Hadley, who missed weight, but was too impressive to pass over.

With three weeks left in the season, will this year set a new benchmark for the number of contracts awarded?

Here’s a look at the five pairs of hopefuls vying to make sure the UFC President has no choice but to hand out a whole bunch of new deals at the end of the night.

Jonny Parsons vs. Solomon Renfro