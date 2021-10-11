Season 5 Week 7 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series

Bantamweights headline for the first time this season as Reyes Cortez and Christian Rodriguez face off in the final bout of Week 7.

Sporting a 5-1 record and representing the Fight Ready crew, “Jr” Cortez arrives in Las Vegas looking to secure his third consecutive victory and second win of 2021. The 29-year-old hopeful looks to follow in the footsteps of his sister, flyweight rising star Tracy Cortez, who claimed her place on the UFC roster with a unanimous decision win on the third season of Dana White’s Contender Series and has since gone 3-0 inside the Octagon.

Unbeaten in five professional bouts and riding a seven-fight winning streak dating back to his days as an amateur, the 23-year-old Rodriguez aims to take the next step forward in his career with a win on Tuesday. A product of Milwaukee’s Roufusport Academy, Rodriguez has collected stoppages in all five of his professional appearances, maintaining his finishing ways even as he’s graduated to facing tougher competition.

Both men come from quality camps that have produced winners on the Contender Series in the past, so it will all come down to who is more prepared and who is the better man on Tuesday evening. Will we see our first brother-sister combo to earn UFC contracts, or will Rodriguez join the long list of Roufusport fighters to matriculate to the biggest stage in the sport?

