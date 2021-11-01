Season 5, Week 10 Preview | Dana White’s Contender Series

A record-tying 37 contracts have already been awarded this season, including five last week, with the results of Tuesday’s finale sure to establish a new high-water mark for the annual talent search series.

And just like every other week this season and throughout the show’s history, there are a bunch of athletes with legitimate UFC potential set to step into the cage on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Here’s a closer look at what to expect on this week’s Season 5 Finale of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Maheshate vs Achilles Estremadura

The final bout of the season takes place in the lightweight division, as China’s Maheshate takes on Canadian Achilles Estremadura.

Just 22 years old, Maheshate lost his professional debut, but has earned five straight victories since, including a first-round stoppage win earlier this year. It was rough going for Chinese athletes last week in Las Vegas, as Xiao Long, Yan Qihui, and Xie Bin all landed on the wrong side of the results, but the surging young prospect hopes to reverse that and end the season by collecting the biggest win of his career and a UFC contract.