Sean Woodson Wants To Make A Statement At Home

He laughs, resigned to the fact that this is the price you pay for being one of the hometown heroes – along with Joaquin Buckley and Charles Johnson - on a big UFC card. But that’s a good problem to have, because this is something Woodson has been chasing since his last fight in St. Louis in November of 2018, when he defeated Rashard Lovelace.

Order UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

“I remember always saying in high school to all my friends that the whole point of me switching up from boxing to MMA was that in boxing, you got to be like 20-0 before you really start making some good money and making a name for yourself. So I said, ‘All I got to do is get to 5-0 and there will be some big opportunities ahead.”

The win over Lovelace in their rematch put Woodson at 5-0. A few months later, the phone rang with an offer to face Terrance McKinney on season three of Dana White’s Contender Series. Woodson took the fight, knocked McKinney out and, just like that, he was in the UFC.