Sean Woodson Wants To Make A Statement At Home

Born, raised and fighting out of St. Louis, Sean Woodson has not surprisingly had to field more than a few questions about his hometown as he prepares to face Alex Caceres on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card at Enterprise Center.
“A ton, but I love it,” said Woodson. “Before, I was constantly having to answer the question, ‘Are you going to get on the card? Are they putting you on the card?’ And I kept telling people, I'm trying, I'm trying. So I’m just glad the question's changed now from, ‘Are you on the card’ to other stuff.”
He laughs, resigned to the fact that this is the price you pay for being one of the hometown heroes – along with Joaquin Buckley and Charles Johnson - on a big UFC card. But that’s a good problem to have, because this is something Woodson has been chasing since his last fight in St. Louis in November of 2018, when he defeated Rashard Lovelace.
“I remember always saying in high school to all my friends that the whole point of me switching up from boxing to MMA was that in boxing, you got to be like 20-0 before you really start making some good money and making a name for yourself. So I said, ‘All I got to do is get to 5-0 and there will be some big opportunities ahead.”
The win over Lovelace in their rematch put Woodson at 5-0. A few months later, the phone rang with an offer to face Terrance McKinney on season three of Dana White’s Contender Series. Woodson took the fight, knocked McKinney out and, just like that, he was in the UFC.
Now, seven fights later, he’s on the verge of a Top 15 ranking at featherweight and about to fight in the biggest bout of his career in his hometown. And he couldn’t be happier that he’s done it all by never leaving home.
“I just know what's kept me here is that this is where I've been born and raised,” said Woodson. “And yeah, I love it. I made up my mind a long time ago that whatever I accomplish in this sport, no matter how big or how small, I want it to be from right here at the crib. I've always had the utmost belief in myself and that I just need to focus on myself, make sure I'm in shape, work with other like-minded individuals, and there's no need to go elsewhere. It's all within.”
Small has left the building as far as the 31-year-old’s career goes, and after going 4-0-1 in his last five, including back-to-back victories over Dennis Buzukja and Charles Jourdain, it’s only big from here, starting with his bout against the veteran Caceres.
“He's the best guy I've fought so far, the guy with the biggest name who has been in the UFC for God knows how long,” said Woodson. “So yeah, this one will be the one where I really make a statement. That last one (against Jourdain), even though I got the win, I feel like I should have finished that dude and didn't really make the statement that I wanted to. It was a good win and it propelled me to the next level, for sure. But this is definitely the fight where I make the statement.”
At home in St. Louis.
