Sean Woodson Is Back To Being Himself

“I've been trying to get a fight booked since February,” said Woodson when Butler was still his opponent on July 25. “But I've just been having trouble getting booked.”

Would you want to fight a 6-foot-2 ½ featherweight known as “The Sniper”?

“Hey, that's a good question,” he laughs. “I'm down to fight anybody, though. And I thought everybody in the UFC was built like that.”

Well, some are pickier than others. As for the 31-year-old St. Louis native, he said yes to every name thrown at him over a crazy couple weeks, and now he’s just happy to throw hands with someone – anyone.

“I miss being in that Octagon, doing what I love, going out there and having fun,” said Woodson. “I've had a chip on my shoulder this whole year since that Saldana fight because I just know that wasn't me. He rocked me early and I was on autopilot for the rest of that fight, so I can't wait to go in there with a clear mind and just go in there and have fun again and reintroduce myself. That's really what I've missed this whole time is just being in there and being my true self. And I'm going to reintroduce myself this time.”