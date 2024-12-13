Sean Woodson Has A Chip On His Shoulder

If he does get that number next to his name on Monday, in his eyes, it’s been a long time coming. If not, it’s not from a lack of trying for the man currently riding a six-fight unbeaten streak.

“At first, I would just focus on winning and getting better and not put much emphasis on the Top 15 and calling guys out and all that,” said Woodson. “But, at this point, with the streak I'm on, I felt like I was more than deserving of a Top 15 opponent. Now that that didn't happen, I know that I’ve got to speak up, I’ve got to start paying more close attention to the rankings and who's in front of me and have these call outs ready. Not even talking so much, but just calling my shot, shooting my shot, and if I don't get it, oh well, the worst they can say is no. So yeah, I'm definitely going to put more emphasis on that, for sure.”

Mexico’s Padilla is no joke, and from a pure stylistic standpoint, this is a matchup with clear Fight of the Night potential. But he doesn’t have the name value of Woodson’s last two opponents, Charles Jourdain and Alex Caceres. So yeah, the St. Louis native was a bit disappointed at not getting a Top 15 name, but he let that go and went back to work.