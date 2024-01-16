Sean Woodson Feels Primed For A Breakout Year

“This is the biggest fight, the biggest name, and the biggest platform, the opportunity to be on a pay-per-view championship card,” he said.

He’s right on all counts. Sure, he’s fought names like Terrance McKinney and Julian Erosa, he’s been on a numbered event and competed in packed arenas, but as he makes his first international appearance, the stakes have never been higher as he battles the Canadian action hero, who comes into Scotiabank Arena on a two-fight winning streak.

“This is the biggest name I've gotten for sure,” said Woodson. “The matchmakers know what they're doing with this one, matching me and this dude up. This fight has no other outcome than producing fireworks and being a shootout. Me and this dude don't want no parts of the grappling. We're strikers through and through. This dude is violent and aggressive, and he comes forward, and even though I have the reach advantage, I don't think he'll allow me to stay on the outside. He's going to get in the pocket or he's going to push forward, and I'll be more than ready for that. And I feel like after the fight that we have, I want to fight three times a year, but the performance I'm going to put on in this fight, I feel like I could go two years and people will remember me.”