Sean Strickland Is At Peace

Two years ago, the sport that saved Strickland’s life was nearly taken away from him.

On December 11, 2018, just 45 days after he registered a second-round stoppage victory over Nordine Taleb to earn the 20th victory of his professional career, a van turned out in front of Strickland while he was riding his motorcycle.

“I woke up in the hospital, going into surgery with the doctor telling me, ‘You got hit by a car and you’re going into knee surgery’ and I just started crying because all I could think about was my career,” recalls the Californian, who owns a 20-3 record that includes a 7-3 mark in 10 UFC starts. “It was just ‘I’m not a UFC fighter anymore; my dream is over. This sucks.’

“Every doctor I spoke to told me, ‘Hey Sean, you probably can fight again, but it’s probably not a good idea.’ My surgeon said, ‘You left part of your kneecap on the road.’

“I had doctors telling me I shouldn’t fight again, but at the end of the day, this is all I wanted to do,” he adds. “I dropped out of high school to be a UFC fighter. This is all I’ve done since I was 14 or 15.”

Saturday night, Strickland ends his 735-day absence from the Octagon when he returns to the middleweight division in a preliminary card clash with Welsh veteran Jack Marshman.