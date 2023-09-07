Sean Strickland: ‘MMA Is The Ultimate Escape’

This weekend at UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland, he faces one of the greatest champions the sport has ever seen, Israel Adesanya. The Nigeria native has defended his middleweight title five times and, most recently, conquered his biggest rival, Alex Pereira, to regain the throne in April.

It’s been a long time coming for Strickland, who’s been competing in the UFC for nine years, racking up 14 wins in the process. While he’s constantly been climbing to the top of the 185-pound division, there wasn’t any intrinsic value driving him towards an ultimate goal - it was the money.

“How much are you guys going to pay me to do this,” Strickland joked. “I’m fighting for a title, but when I’m 50 years old and my body doesn’t work, am I going to think, ‘Oh man, I fought for a title,’ or am I going to be on a stack of money and say, ‘Life is good?’ Give me the belt and I’ll auction that off to the highest bidder.”