Sean Strickland: ‘I Want The Title Fight’

He claims to not have watched Costa fight so much but is aware of some of the attacks that’ll come his way from the marauding Brazilian. Although “The Eraser” has only won one of his last four fights, he remains a factor in the title picture at 185 pounds. His fight with Whittaker proved he has the goods to compete with the division’s best.

When asked about his foe, Strickland articulated awareness of Costa’s sneaky-fast kicking ability but drew confidence from some of the people who bested him. That established, Strickland does expect what he always expects in a fight, which is to say he’s ready to march forward, wade into the fire, drain Costa and come out of the other end the victor.

“I think we're in a war,” Strickland said. “I think it's going to be a five-round war. We'll see how his cardio holds up. I know he has an issue with that. Hopefully he f***ing trained hard and he's doing the right things and preparing for our death match.”

The 33-year-old former champion had one of the most whiplash-inducing years in 2023. He opened the UFC schedule with his decision loss to Cannonier. Six months later, he was the undisputed middleweight champion.