Sean Strickland: ‘I Don’t Crumble; I Don’t Break’

Sean Strickland talks the way he fights, or maybe he fights the way he talks, but either way, there are clear similarities between how the former champion approaches answering questions and attacking opponents. In both instances, the 35-year-old is direct and aggressive, often getting out ahead of things. Just as he doesn’t wait for the opposition to reset, Strickland isn’t worried about allowing you to fully finish your question or thought before he starts telling you how he feels, sometimes without even addressing the question itself.
But that aggression in both speech and performance has elevated Strickland back into another championship opportunity as his blistering performance against Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez carried him to a title fight against champion Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328 in Newark, New Jersey.
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“I think it might have been two weeks (after the Hernandez fight),” began Strickland, outlining how soon the promotion approached him with the opportunity to face Chimaev. “It’s been nice — weight feels good going back-to-back camps, body feels sharp.
“I feel good. I feel ready. I had a great camp. No injuries — it’s really nice to have no aches or pains. I feel great.”
Entering the year, Nassourdine Imavov was viewed by many as the No. 1 contender and the man most likely to face Chimaev whenever he was ready to defend his title for the first time. He opened last year with a second-round finish of Israel Adesanya in Saudi Arabia and closed things out by dominating Caio Borralho in Paris.
It gave Imavov five straight wins and an 8-1 mark with one no contest over his last 10 fights with the lone setback coming, ironically, in a short-notice pairing with Strickland at light heavyweight in 2023. Even with Imavov seemingly waiting in the wings, Strickland was the one who was tapped to take on the menacing new champion, and he believes it’s because he’s the only man in the division capable of beating him.
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“There’s no one in the division that can beat him besides me,” Strickland said. “Chimaev is the champion, but he’s a f****** dog. I have security here, I’m sure he has security here — you’re such a dog and a coward that you can’t be a man for five days? You’re such a coward.”
He wasn’t so much answering the question as he was speaking at Chimaev, again putting his thoughts about the man he’ll share the Octagon with this weekend out into the world.
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When asked why he believes he’s the one suited to not only stand up to, but ultimately defeat the 19-0 titleholder, Strickland was clear in his reasoning, promising his words would translate into matching actions on Saturday.
“I just think he’s a weak man,” Strickland said. “Everybody he fights crumbles, but I don’t crumble. I don’t break. You’ll see.”
Knowing the next question would be able how he expects to become the first person to defeat Chimaev this weekend, Strickland simply began responding answering in advance; his words rushing out like an intercepting jab or the front kick to the body he often uses so effectively.
“Just a patient, smart fight,” he said. “The TKO will come in the fourth or fifth round. Just be patient and smart.”
Patience may not be one of his greatest virtues when it comes to interviews, but inside the Octagon, Strickland has made a career of being willing to take what his opponents give him and making hay with it. When he’s dialed in and focused, he’s an exceptionally smart fighter.
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Will those things be enough to allow him to dethrone Chimaev and become a two-time UFC middleweight champion?
Strickland is confident that the answer is “yes.”
“I will beat him.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 9, 2026. Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.