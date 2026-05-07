Sean Strickland: ‘I Don’t Crumble; I Don’t Break’

But that aggression in both speech and performance has elevated Strickland back into another championship opportunity as his blistering performance against Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez carried him to a title fight against champion Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328 in Newark, New Jersey.

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“I think it might have been two weeks (after the Hernandez fight),” began Strickland, outlining how soon the promotion approached him with the opportunity to face Chimaev. “It’s been nice — weight feels good going back-to-back camps, body feels sharp.

“I feel good. I feel ready. I had a great camp. No injuries — it’s really nice to have no aches or pains. I feel great.”