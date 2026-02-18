Sean Strickland | Back In The Saddle

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

“It’s good (to be back),” began the former champion, who carries a 29-7 record with him into battle this weekend. “I enjoyed the time off, let the body heal up. I had some injuries that needed to heal up, so it was nice… literally, I enjoyed a vacation.”

The hiatus also allowed Strickland the opportunity to further commit to being an outstanding teammate.

Though the public perception of the 34-year-old is that he’s abrasive and possibly difficult to be around, a survey of the people that share the mats with him at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas and the coaches in the room paints an entirely different picture.

Head coach Eric Nicksick, fellow captains Brad Tavares and Dan Ige, and occasional Vegas visitor Zach Reese, who also competes this weekend in the Lone Star State, all sing Strickland’s praises for the way he’s ever-present and eager to help those around him.