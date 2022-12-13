Sean Strickland Always Puts In The Work

Sean Strickland reacts after the conclusion of his middleweight fight against Jack Hermansson of Sweden during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Paired off with Brazilian contender Alex Pereira at UFC 276, the 31-year-old entered on a six-fight winning streak, having amassed a perfect 20-0 mark when competing in the 185-pound weight class. He was ticketed to be the Top 10 test for the former standout kickboxer, who was looking to continue his rapid ascent up the rankings and into a championship clash with his former rival, Israel Adesanya.

Midway through the opening stanza, Strickland marched forward and Pereira uncorked a clubbing left hook.

“I got a little too…” began Strickland, cutting himself off mid-sentence. “I was planning on wrestling; we just didn’t get that far. You’re fighting a guy who is what? Six-three, six-four, 82-inch reach? That’s a big m*****f*****, and I just didn’t see his hook, man.

“Don’t get me wrong: any time you lose, it f****** sucks, dude,” he said, clarifying that the outcomes of these fight do, in fact, resonate with him, if even only for a brief period of time. “If we’re talking about losing a 25-minute decision, that’s one thing, but when you’re working your *** off for months and then in less than two minutes or however long it was — that kind of loss really sucks because you look back in time at all the grinding, all the rounds you put in and that sucks.”

He takes a beat.

“But, at the end of the day, we’re idiots,” he added, tacking on the kind of self-deprecating or dismissive remark that often follows those rare glimpses into the things that genuinely mean something to him. “We go into the cage with four-ounce gloves and try to murder each other; how serious can you take that? It’s like two dogs barking at a gate — how serious do you take that?”