Sean Strickland Is All About This Life

Naturally, given Strickland’s penchant for chatter and Vettori’s aggressive demeanor, the two clash more than some would say is normal or healthy for training partners. But, what’s undeniable is that the dynamic works for them, and looking at their respective results, it’s hard to deny the method to the madness.

“When Marvin trains, he does it with purpose,” he said. “When he’s in the gym, he does it with purpose. He doesn’t just show up, and I see that, and I was like, ‘Man, I need you. I don’t know who the f*** you are, but I need you in my camp. I need to train with you,’ and then he just turned out to be this savage. We’ve had some falling outs, me and Marvin. We’ve had fist fights in the UFC gym, people pulled us back. I’ve bled, he’s bled, but he’s a good buddy of mine, and he’s actually involved with me in this camp. I’m pretty happy to have him in my camp. When you’re sparring a guy like Marvin Vettori, a lot of people don’t seem that tough.

“We’re so competitive to where when we’re sparring, it’s not like, ‘Oh, we’re friends. We’re going to get better,’” Strickland continued. “It’s like, ‘We’re going to see who is better,’ but that’s why I spar Marvin because he does it with passion. He’s an amazing fighter, and he’s one of the hardest working guys in the sport, and he deserves the title, and after this fight I told him I’m going to go back to Cali and help him as much as I can.”

First, though, Strickland has business to take care of against Jotko. A few more wins in the constantly shifting middleweight division could have him climbing the rankings faster than perhaps some thought was possible before he made his return against Marshman. Strickland also mentioned that fighting Vettori, especially if the Italian captures the title, would be an “honor” rather than a deterrent because he holds such respect for him.

More than anything, though, Strickland is just happy to be days from stepping back into the Octagon and throwing hands against someone. It’s that matter-of-factness about the fight game that sheds light on exactly how much Strickland enjoys the violence of it all. His actions will do the same when he steps onto the canvas, and once the ending comes, he’ll just go right back to minding his business until the next chance comes.

“I just want to get on to the next one and hit someone in the face,” Strickland said. “I don’t look in the mirror and say, ‘Oh there you go, you knocked a guy out.’ The moment I leave this event, it just f***ing another day for me.”