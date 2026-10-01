Sean Sharaf And The 'Overwhelming' Aftermath Of His Historic Win

Sharaf described the aftermath to be “a little overwhelming” as he found himself the talk of the mixed martial arts world.

It was quite the turnaround from fight week, where Sharaf found himself going through the paces with nary a media request as he prepared for his third trip to the Octagon. His previous two hadn’t gone to plan, and he felt like his back was against the wall as he went into the fight in search of his first UFC win.

Meanwhile, Steveson, one of the more hyped prospects in some time, went through his interviews with the confidence of an athlete accustomed to the spotlight. Sharaf made the most of his short time on the mic before the fight during the pre-fight press conference, but otherwise, all the focus was on his opponent, whose focus didn’t necessarily seem wholly on Sharaf in return.

“I was just like, man, ‘I want to make this guy eat his words so bad,’” Sharaf said. “When I got done with the fight, it was just a sense of relief. I felt like I had a bit of a spiritual awakening as well because I was like, ‘God, if you're real, like, can you please show me something here? I really need you right now,’ and, to get the win like that, I was like, ‘Man, maybe he is real.’ I don't know, I'm still figuring it out.”