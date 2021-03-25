Sean O'Malley's Confidence Comes From The Work

“I think the reason I claim to be undefeated, or mentally undefeated, is because I don’t feel like I was beat by his skills,” O’Malley said of his bout against Marlon Vera at UFC 252, which ended 20 seconds shy of a full first round. “I truly don’t believe he beat me because he was the better fighter that night.”

It’s a statement that’s caused a variety of reactions across the board, but “Sugar” has made it clear that he’s “not too worried about it,” adding that his confidence is simply logical, not cocky or unsportsmanlike.

“It comes from the work; I’ve been doing this for 10 years now,” the 26-year-old said. “I’ve had a lot of fights, and each fight camp I learn a little bit more. The confidence comes from the preparation I’ve put in.”

As he gears up for his 14th professional fight, the bantamweight has his work cut out for him as he prepares for another true test in Thomas Almeida.