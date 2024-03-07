Sean O’Malley vs Marlon “Chito” Vera | Fight Timeline UFC 299

What followed surprised many, as Vera was able to kick O’Malley’s leg, causing the then-undefeated O’Malley to struggle with drop foot. Vera pounced, earning the first-round stoppage, and celebrated by saying “Welcome to the Chito Show,” in a parody of O’Malley’s famous words from his DWCS victory.

Since then, they’ve combined for 13 fights, nine Performance Bonuses and countless highlights as they climbed the bantamweight ladder. When O’Malley beat Aljamain Sterling to earn the UFC title at UFC 292 and Vera coming away victorious himself, we all knew the rematch was imminent. Now, the two are set to duke it out with everything on the line at UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2.

Before they step back into the Octagon across from one another, let’s take a look at how they both got here: