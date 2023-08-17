Sean O'Malley Shines When The Lights Are Brightest

“You don’t beat someone like that without training and being as consistent as I have for all these years,” continued O’Malley, who edged out the former titleholder by split decision last October at UFC 280. “Petr isn’t a guy you just accidentally beat.”

The 28-year-old from Montana has been a polarizing figure from the moment he stepped onto the UFC stage following a walk-off knockout win on the second episode of the annual summer talent search. At the time, O’Malley sported a mop of curls and a handful of tattoos, brandishing obvious upside while still clearly in the developmental stage of his career.

Since then, the hair has been grown out and dyed repeatedly, the number of tattoos has increased exponentially, and while the skills have progressed, as well, the level of competition the ultra-popular competitor has faced has constantly come under fire, as has his commitment to his craft.