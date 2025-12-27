SEAN O’MALLEY | RE-BOOTING ‘THE SUGA SHOW’

For the first time in more than three years, “Suga” will be competing in a three-round non-title fight, his first since edging out current champ Petr Yan at UFC 280, which punched his ticket to the championship fight where he ultimately ascended to the bantamweight throne.

2025 DOTCOM AWARDS: The Newcomers | The Submissions | The Knockouts | The Fights | The Fighters

“I’m the three-round UFC bantamweight champ, and I like that,” O’Malley said in early December when we spoke following the UFC 324 introductory press event in Las Vegas the night before UFC 323. Dressed in a bathrobe with his technicolor hair fading, the former champion was back to being his brash self. “I’m undefeated in three rounds, so we’re rolling with that.”

Neither of those things is true, of course, but that’s part of what has always made the 31-year-old Montana native such a captivating figure. While there are no three-round titles and he caught his first “L” in his initial meeting with Marlon “Chito” Vera, no fighter has been more eager to set their own narrative over the last five years than O’Malley, and he’s continuing to do so as we head into the Paramount era.

While he’s never been shy about speaking with the media, the former titleholder has addressed things from his vantage point, picking and choosing where and when he wants to be detailed and introspective while keeping things surface and somewhat cliched at other times.