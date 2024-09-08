Sean O’Malley: “I’m As Good As I Say I Am”

Many tout Dvalishvili as the worst matchup for O’Malley, which conventionally makes sense. The Georgian wrecking ball is the bantamweight division’s all-time leader in takedowns landed, and his cardio allows him to push a pace few if any can match. O’Malley, a sniper-like knockout artist with 12 such stoppages on his record, is no stranger to the notion that his opponent wants to put him on his back. He aced the test against Dvalshivili’s friend and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, and he expects more of the same on September 14.

“(This) fight is not going to go the way he thinks it's going to go,” O’Malley said. “This fight is going to end brutal. The way he blitzes in, the ways he's sloppy. He is slow. It is not going to end well for him. I do not understand where the confidence comes from. I know he's beat a bunch of guys, but he's never fought anyone like me.”

O’Malley’s knockout win in Boston was eye-popping for several reasons, not least of which being the fact that Sterling, one of the finest grapplers in the division, couldn’t get O’Malley down once. In fact, Sterling only shot twice before O’Malley found a home for his piston-like right hand. It was a perfect encapsulation of what makes “Suga” such a treat to watch, even when, stylistically, he should struggle to find his rhythm.

While Dvalishvili’s aims are similar, the ways he goes about getting his hands on his opponents is vastly different. O’Malley said he believed Sterling was a bigger threat on the ground because of his submission ability, and although Dvalishvili’s pace and pressure is lauded, the champion believes that very trait is going to lead to the Georgian’s demise. For all the talk of Dvalshvili’s advantages over him — to be fair, Dvalishvili isn’t exactly a great matchup for anyone — O’Malley is channeling his inner-Michael Jordan and taking that notion personally.