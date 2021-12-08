Sean O'Malley Has Been Electric Every Step Of The Way

“Sugar” Sean O’Malley cut his teeth with a whopping nine amateur fights in under two years. As an amateur, O’Malley had a 7-2 record and an urge to live and die by the submission. Of his nine fights, O’Malley won by way of tap out three times and both of his losses were the result of submissions. With only two knockouts to his name as an amateur, O’Malley came into his own the second he graduated to the professional ranks.

O’Malley began lighting up Big Sky Country with three KOs in his first five fights. The reformed fighter made a trip to North Dakota for his sixth professional bout and took care of business with another show stopping knockout just over halfway into the first round.

O’Malley still looks back at the knockout with as much pride today as he did the day it happened. While it was one of the easiest on the eyes, the KO finish catapulted his career one step closer to The Show when it caught the attention of the LFA.

“I have a really good foundation of basics so I can get creative,” O’Malley said. “I can go out and do the stuff I like to do. I’m out there trying to win 100% and not necessarily trying to be exciting; it’s just that a lot of the stuff I work on is exciting.”

It was that exact concoction of flash and skill that led him out of Montana and down to LFA for what he assumed would be his home for another couple years.