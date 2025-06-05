SEAN O’MALLEY | FULL CIRCLE IN NEWARK

Paired off in the main event of UFC 306 last September at Sphere, O’Malley entered as the champion, seeking the second defense of his bantamweight tile, while Dvalishvili arrived as the hard-charging challenger, eager to avenge the loss suffered by his dear friend and long-time training partner Aljamain Sterling and claim championship gold for himself.

Dvalishvili largely dominated the fight, using his relentless wrestling and bottomless gas tank to dethrone the usually iridescent champion, whose output and flair was far more muted that first time around. In the aftermath of the contest, O’Malley disclosed that he entered the fight with a significant hip injury that limited his ability to grapple during training camp — a prerequisite when you’re preparing to fight the Georgian — and the assumption was that once he was healthy and ready to return, the two would face off again.

“Physically it was completely different,” O’Malley said of his training camp for this weekend’s championship rematch with Dvalishvili. “I was able to prepare the proper way for a guy like Merab. You can’t run the mountain, hit mitts, and then go fight Merab; you’ve got to be on the mats, grappling. You’ve got to be wrestling, and that’s what we were able to do this fight.

“Even last fight, I was very confident going into that cage, thought I was gonna put his lights out — didn’t get the job done — but I'm even more confident this time.”