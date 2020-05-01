Sean O'Malley Fighting To Be The Best

His hands dangle at the end of his long, skinny arms, far from the standard defensive posture coaches frequently encourage and fans are accustomed to seeing. He teases opponents with his posture and positioning, staying close enough to draw out punches while remaining far enough away to evade much of the incoming fire before quickly snapping out kicks and punches of his own.

But what doesn’t show up on screen as he dances around the Octagon, waiting for the perfect moment to strike is the amount of time and effort that has gone into perfecting this style and transforming himself from a hopeful amateur into a burgeoning superstar with aspirations of ruling the bantamweight division and all the markings of someone capable of making that happen.

“I moved to Arizona when I was 19 and carried on those amateur fights,” said O’Malley, who followed fellow Montana native and his lead cornerman Tim Welch to The MMA Lab, where he continued his amateur career before turning pro in 2015. “When I got to The Lab, I started getting beat up and I knew that if I kept training, I was going to be able to beat those guys that were beating me up because I wanted it more.

“I wasn’t missing any practices. I wasn’t going out partying; I still don’t party. I’m in this to be the best bantamweight ever; I’m not in this to just be famous.”

Most everyone wants to be the best ever, but what differentiates the dreamers from those with the potential to actually reach those dynamic goals is the effort they put in when no one is looking and their ability to maintain that focus once the attention starts to come.

Thus far, O’Malley has passed those tests with flying colors.

After getting everyone hooked on “The Sugar Show” with his breakout performance on the Contender Series, the charismatic and engaging bantamweight continued making waves both inside and outside of the cage. His profile exploded as he showcased his personality on social media and during fight week festivities, including crashing open workouts ahead of his UFC 222 bout with Andre Soukhamthath.