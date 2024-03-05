SEAN O’MALLEY: EVERYTHING FEELS AS IT SHOULD

But part of it also comes from the fact that from the moment he knocked out Alfred Khashakyan on the second episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, O’Malley has carried himself like a superstar and marched to the beat of his own drum; one that is playing a rhythm many people just don’t like.

While there are certainly some that have gravitated to the technicolor striker because of his social media presence and presentation — the style, the flash, the lifestyle he lives — there are others that look see all those things and cannot get past them and cannot believe that person is the top man in one of the best divisions in the UFC.

“I’ve been doing this s*** for 13 years — it’s not overnight or by accident,” offered O’Malley, who left his home state of Montana to go all-in on his MMA dreams at 19, moving to Arizona to train at The MMA Lab alongside his current head coach and fellow Montana native Tim Welch. “It’s been consistent hard work over the years.

“I don’t know if people just can’t get past the face tattoos or the hair or what it is — that I’m a tall, skinny guy. I don’t know what it is, but when it’s all said and done and I’m done fighting, people will go back, look at my career, and realize I was special.”