Sean O’Malley Is Chasing The Ultimate Highlight-Reel Moment | UFC Freedom 250

It’s a huge occasion for every fighter on the card, including O’Malley, but the Montana-native admitted that the matchup itself doesn’t get his pulse racing in quite the same was as his past opponents.

“It’s weird, because the fight itself feels less big, but the moment of being at the White House and this card being so massive, it's like still a big fight feel,” he explained when UFC.com visited him in Peoria, Arizona. “But I fought Petr (Yan) recently, I fought ‘Aljo’ (Aljamain Sterling), I fought Merab (Dvalishvili), I fought ‘Chito’ (Marlon Vera). Those were all pretty big fights, and the Song (Yadong) fight even felt a little bit bigger as far as opponent-wise. Aiemann is tough, he's on a seven-fight win streak, but I have to go out there and knock him out – simple as that. Winning a decision is a loss. I’ve got to go out there and put him away.”

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Some fighters aren’t keen on making bold predictions or declarations, but O’Malley has set high standards for himself throughout his career and knows that, in a crowded bantamweight title picture, he needs to deliver something special to force himself back towards the front of the queue at 135 pounds.