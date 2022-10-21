Sean Brady Remains Humble On His UFC Journey

“The whole Philly squad will be out there in full force,” said Brady, and that doesn’t just include the Gracie-Marquez coaches and teammates, but his wife Kristen and his mom and dad.

“If I was fighting on the moon, they would find a way to get there,” said Brady of his parents. “But they're gonna enjoy it. My dad had double knee surgery recently, so my last fight in November, he was barely moving around. So now, he's back to work and his knees are good and he's gonna be a happy camper being able to just be mobile and really enjoy himself. So I'm happy they're gonna get out there. They'll be able to enjoy fight week and they'll be a part of seeing me train and cut weight. And my wife will be there. It's kind of how I like it. Some people like to get away from their family, but my family's always around me, so if I can have them there and have them with me, it's just gonna make everything even better for me. The only thing I'll be missing is my dog. (Laughs) We can't bring him to Abu Dhabi, but we can bring everybody else.”

It’s a good thing for Brady, not just from a comfort level, but because he gets to share the most important moment of his professional life with those closest to him. And frankly, that’s typical Brady, a blue collar worker, loyal to his family and friends, and a young man not startled or rattled by life in the spotlight. Those are good traits to have when the spotlight is at its brightest this week. But in the lead-up to his showdown with Muhammad, one that could have been a main event on any other card but this one, Brady enjoyed the relative quiet.