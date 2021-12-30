Sean Brady Lives For A Challenge

If an NBA player got offered some money to come try and strike out a prime Albert Pujols and lost, there wouldn’t be any heads left hanging. It would never happen in a million years so why feel too upset about it? Odds are they’re just happy they got paid to do it.

That’s the pattern Sean Brady has seen with UFC fighters competing in a grappling match with Craig Jones.

“He’s literally the second-best grappler in the world,” Brady said. “You’re essentially expected to lose. Outside of Gordon Ryan, he’s the best grappler in the world, so I think guys just go in there like, ‘All right, I’m going to go in there and get my money. It is what it is.”