Sean Brady | Life Goes On

Sean Brady, who maintained an undefeated record 15 fights into his career, suffered that first set back when he faced Belal Muhammad in Abu Dhabi. Brady entered the bout as the favorite, but Muhammad overwhelmed the Philadelphian and continued his march toward the title.

Brady admitted he was “in a bad spot” afterward, but the result did allow him to reshape his attachment to outcomes and thus put less pressure on himself to succeed. His priorities further shifted when his daughter arrived in March 2025—just weeks before he dismantled Leon Edwards in London—so when Brady suffered his second loss to Michael Morales at UFC 322, he was able to rebound in a much quicker, much easier manner.

“Now I’m a dad, I have a lot more things going on; life literally went back to normal,” Brady said a few days out from his return to the Octagon at UFC 328 against Joaquin Buckley. “I used to make fighting so much bigger than it was — I thought my whole world was gonna end when I lost to Belal, and it didn’t; it kept rolling, and it was the same thing when I lost to Morales… Monday morning, nobody cares (laughs). My daughter didn’t care. My family doesn’t care. I have to wake up, go do what I have to do every day — get back in the gym and become a better fighter, and that’s what I have done since.”