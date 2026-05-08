Sean Brady | Life Goes On

Sometimes the most important lessons are the ones you don’t ever want to actually have to learn, but in the end, they prove to be the most valuable. No fighter enters the sport wanting to know what it’s like to deal with setbacks, and the further you climb without having to experience that feeling, the more averse you become to the experience. For many, their identity can shift from being a fighter to being an undefeated fighter, and the spectre of that first loss looms large.
Sean Brady, who maintained an undefeated record 15 fights into his career, suffered that first set back when he faced Belal Muhammad in Abu Dhabi. Brady entered the bout as the favorite, but Muhammad overwhelmed the Philadelphian and continued his march toward the title.
Brady admitted he was “in a bad spot” afterward, but the result did allow him to reshape his attachment to outcomes and thus put less pressure on himself to succeed. His priorities further shifted when his daughter arrived in March 2025—just weeks before he dismantled Leon Edwards in London—so when Brady suffered his second loss to Michael Morales at UFC 322, he was able to rebound in a much quicker, much easier manner.
“Now I’m a dad, I have a lot more things going on; life literally went back to normal,” Brady said a few days out from his return to the Octagon at UFC 328 against Joaquin Buckley. “I used to make fighting so much bigger than it was — I thought my whole world was gonna end when I lost to Belal, and it didn’t; it kept rolling, and it was the same thing when I lost to Morales… Monday morning, nobody cares (laughs). My daughter didn’t care. My family doesn’t care. I have to wake up, go do what I have to do every day — get back in the gym and become a better fighter, and that’s what I have done since.”
What makes his ability to almost immediately set the result aside and get back to work so impressive is that the situation surrounded the loss to Morales was atypical.
While he’s never wanted to go into detail about what transpired, the days leading up to the fight were fraught with questions about whether the bout would even happen as previous medical issues made it so that Brady and his team were unclear about whether he would be allowed to fight.
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“It was hard, but ultimately it was a choice that I decided to make,” Brady said of sticking to the plan and competing, despite the uncertainty that lingered through the day of the event. “It’s a 50/50 chance no matter what when you go out there — someone’s gotta win, someone’s gotta lose. Unfortunately, I lost, but that’s part of the sport when you’re facing the best guys in the world, but it’s not gonna happen Saturday night… The biggest takeaway was just to be a little more open about with my team about some things that were going on and how I’m feeling. It is what it is, I can’t cry over spilled milk, and I’m gonna go out Saturday, show out, and make everyone forget what happened that night.”
One thing that has allowed Brady to simply focus on the task at hand is the fact that, even if he had emerged victorious back in November, his spot in the pecking order would still be unsettled.
No division is more clogged with contenders at the moment than welterweight. Ian Machado Garry stands as the presumptive next title challenger, while fighters like Morales and Carlos Prates are queued up behind him. From there, you have the quartet of former champions in Jack Della Maddalena, Muhammad, Edwards, and Kamaru Usman as well as with Brady and Buckley, who will share the Octagon on Saturday.
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“I feel like even if I would have won that fight, I still wouldn’t know where I was gonna go,” Brady said. “You have Morales, you have Prates, you have Ian, if (Ilia) Topuria wins — I feel the whole division is jammed up, so I’m just going one fight at a time like I have kinda always gone… Wherever I get to after this, it’ll be great, but I know I’m a couple fights away from being back at the top, which is fine with me. I’ll just keep working my way towards that.”
Buckley also touches down in “Brick City” off a loss after Usman halted his six-fight winning streak last June in Atlanta.
While he’s delivered emphatic finishes of Colby Covington and Stephen Thompson since moving to welterweight and owns arguably the greatest knockout in UFC history against Impa Kasanganay, Brady believes there are openings available on Saturday night that will put him back on a path towards the top of the division.
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“He’s an explosive striker, he’s got some great knockouts, but I feel like he’s got some holes in his game that I’m gonna be able to exploit and that’s what I’m gonna go out there and do,” he said. “I’m gonna show everybody that I have the best grappling in this division and it’s gonna be on display.
“I’m going to submit Joaquin Buckley.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 9, 2026. Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.