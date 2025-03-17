Sean Brady | Journey To London

At 32 years old, one could argue Brady is entering his prime years at the perfect time. Through eight UFC fights, Brady has almost exclusively faced experienced Octagon veterans, and his last three bouts came against men who either captured or competed for the title. Along the way, he established himself as one of the better offensive wrestlers in a division full of high-level grapplers. He ranks sixth among active welterweights in takedown accuracy (52 percent) and fifth in top position percentage (30.4 percent), according to UFC Record Book. Those numbers get put to the test in the Big Smoke against Edwards, who has made it a habit of dismantling grapplers, most notably Usman and Colby Covington. Edwards didn’t have the same success against Muhammad, and Brady will surely hope to replicate that result in the O2 Arena.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads

While most point toward the lightweight division as the premier weight class in the UFC (and for good reason), welterweight isn’t too far behind. Brady, along with other rising contenders like Della Maddalena, Joaquin Buckley and Shavkat Rakhmonov, helped turn the page on the division’s title picture,not to mention guys like Ian Machado Garry, Michael Morales and Carlos Prates, who aren’t far from Top 10 shots themselves.