Sean Brady Is Ready For The Moment

"I've definitely been looking at him for a while because I'm looking at everybody in the division, especially the guys ahead of me, and him being a former champion is a huge one,” said Brady. “My last fight, Gilbert was a former title challenger, and I beat him. I knew that the next step I wanted was a former titleholder, which was going to be either Leon or Kamaru (Usman). So both of those guys were on my radar. And yeah, I'm confident against anybody in this division, but it just turns out that I get to fight the number one contender, and then once I beat him, I'll be the number one contender.”

Sounds simple when he puts it like that, but there are still moving parts in the upper reaches of the welterweight division. The number two ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov was expected to get the next shot at Muhammad but was shelved by injury. The fourth-ranked Della Maddalena fights for gold in May, and the man in the middle, former champ Usman, hasn’t fought since October of 2023. So should Brady topple Edwards, he has a case for that number one spot. He just has to win in front of a hostile crowd at The O2 Arena.

UFC LONDON FREE FIGHTS: Edwards vs Covington | Brady vs Burns

“At the end of the day, it's just me and Leon in there,” said Brady. “Philly can't come with me, London won't be with him in there. None of my coaches can fight for me, none of his coaches can fight for him, and no one can help us. It's just me and him in there, and that's it. But if I got to be the bad guy a couple years ago as the old Sean Brady, this would've been hard for me to do on somewhat short notice. But I'm a completely different fighter, a completely different man. So I'm more than prepared and I'm more than excited to go out there and spoil the night for these people in London.”

Oddly enough, the 32-year-old owes this new version of himself to the worst night of his pro career in October of 2022, when he suffered his first and only loss to Muhammad in Abu Dhabi. After starting out 15-0 as a pro, this was his first “big” fight on the UFC 280 card. And dealing with the added media obligations while fighting outside of the U.S. for the first time, he got overwhelmed by the outside noise.