Sean Brady Is Reaching New Heights

“I'm not looking for a title shot, I'm not looking for a number one contender fight,” he said. “I just want to go out there, perform my best, show the people, show myself, show my family and my team how hard I work and let it show and pay off in the cage. And just get to do what I love to do every single day. Me and Gilbert are going to be in there for 25 minutes and I plan on showing the best Sean Brady there's ever been. And I'm going to make it look very easy because my training's been the hardest it's ever been. I pushed myself to new limits and it's definitely going to show.”

Brady has long been in the running for this moment, especially after extending his unbeaten record to 15-0 by winning his first five UFC bouts. But then he ran into Muhammad in Abu Dhabi in October of 2022, and his momentum came to a screeching halt. And as Brady hit the sidelines for over a year while dealing with injuries, Muhammad beat Burns and Leon Edwards, the latter victory earning him the UFC welterweight title.

Now we’re here, and while Brady’s focus is solely on “Durinho,” he does hold hope that he’ll get a chance to even the score with Muhammad, whether a title is on the line or not.

“I think Belal is a very good fighter, but I know nine out 10 times I beat him,” said the 31-year-old Philadelphian. “It just happens that the one time that we fought, he got the better of me, but he didn't beat me that night; I beat myself. I look at that fight, and I was doing so well, and just one little mental mishap threw me off. But losing to Belal made me the best human I've ever been, the best fighter and the best husband. It just made me a completely different person and a way better fighter. So, I know that down the line, me and him are going to meet again, whether he's still champion, which I hope he is, or if he loses the belt and he's trying to get it back and we fight in a number one contender fight. I know that it's going to happen again. And I know once it does happen, it's going to be a completely different fight.”