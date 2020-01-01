Sean Brady Has No Interest In Easy Fights

Sean Brady got no favors in his UFC debut when he was matched up with veteran Court McGee last October, and he certainly didn’t get any for his second trip to the Octagon, where he will meet fellow welterweight prospect Ismail Naurdiev this Saturday in Virginia.

But don’t think that the UFC is out to get the unbeaten prospect. He requests such matchups.

“I've always fought tough guys and in my run in the UFC there's not gonna be any easy fights,” said Brady. “The UFC's the best of the best. It doesn't matter if you're outside the top 15 or in the top 15; you're the best in the world at what you do, so fighting Court was an amazing debut for me. He's super tough and I really got to test myself against him, and now against Naurdiev, he's an up and comer like me, so we're gonna be two young guns out there and we're gonna get after it. it's gonna be exciting.”

It will be, as the 11-0 Brady faces off with the 19-3 Naurdiev in a clash of highly regarded 170-pounders, but while practically every fighter says that they want tough competition night in and night out, a look at Brady’s bout list shows that he lives up to his words as he has never fought an opponent with a losing record – amateur or professional. He gives a lot of credit to that upbringing to the promotion he fought most of his fights with – New Jersey’s CFFC (Cage Fury Fighting Championships).