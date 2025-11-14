Sean Brady | Grindin’

From the sports teams and style to the swagger and unmistakable, the ascending welterweight contender reps his city in every way. So, when a picture popped up on his Instagram ahead of VeChain UFC 322 on Saturday night where he was being interviewed by someone sporting a loud New York Knicks jacket, the question had to be asked: what’s it like being a diehard Philly guy competing in NYC this weekend?

“We’re just so much better than New York that it doesn’t even matter, so you can wear whatever you want,” he said, playfully shaking his head a few days prior to his clash with Michael Morales at Madison Square Garden. “We’re superior, but in this case, I’ll take all the New York support I can.

“At the end of the day, we’re the East Coast, so East Coast needs to support its own.”