Sean Brady To Face Ismail Naurdiev at UFC Norfolk

In the UFC Fight Night main event, which airs live on ESPN+, Joseph Benavidez faces Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant UFC flyweight championship.

Philadelphia's Brady impressed in his Octagon debut in October as he decisioned veteran Court McGee. Now he will put his 11-0 record on the line against "The Austrian Wonderboy," who defeated Michael Prazeres and Siyar Bahadurzada in his first year in the UFC.