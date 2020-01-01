Sean Brady To Face Ismail Naurdiev at UFC Norfolk

Both Philadelphia's Brady and Austria's Naurdiev hope to start 2020 off with a big win on February 29.
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi
• Jan. 3, 2020
Two of the top UFC rookies of 2019 will kick off their 2020 campaigns on February 29, as unbeaten Sean Brady faces Ismail Naurdiev in a welterweight bout at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.
In the UFC Fight Night main event, which airs live on ESPN+, Joseph Benavidez faces Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant UFC flyweight championship.
Philadelphia's Brady impressed in his Octagon debut in October as he decisioned veteran Court McGee. Now he will put his 11-0 record on the line against "The Austrian Wonderboy," who defeated Michael Prazeres and Siyar Bahadurzada in his first year in the UFC.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!