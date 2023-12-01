Sean Brady Looks To End 2023 On A High Note

“I don't get to eat any food, but I had a good practice this morning, so I'm just relaxing now,” said Brady at 1pm on turkey day, a moment when most of the United States is getting ready to sit down with family and eat like fat kids for a couple hours. That’s not the story for prizefighters who have to make weight for a trip to Austin, Texas before stepping into the Octagon in nine days. For most, it’s a bitter sacrifice to be made in the name of glory, but Brady wasn’t sweating it.

“I've fought so many times or had fights scheduled for this timeframe, so I've been doing this my whole career and it's something you get used to,” he said. “And listen, Thanksgiving isn’t all that it’s cracked up to me. (Laughs) I'm a Christmas guy. I want to be eating Christmas cookies and watching Christmas movies and relaxing. So if I have to miss Thanksgiving to get Christmas, I'm all for it.”

And truth be told, if the Grinch stole Christmas from the Philadelphian so that he could return to the Octagon, he would be just fine with that. Because for Brady, all that matters is getting back to work and erasing the memory of the lone loss of his pro career to Belal Muhammad in October of last year. Add in a couple of injuries, and it’s been a long 2023 for the 31-year-old.