Sean Brady: Always Ready For A Dogfight

In fact, after beating Naurdiev and Aguilera in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brady was scheduled for a third fight in December before he was forced to withdraw due to injury. The opponent, top 15 welterweight contender Belal Muhammad. Yes, the same Belal Muhammad who is stepping up to face Leon Edwards in the UFC Fight Night main event on March 13. Watching closely the whole way is the 28-year-old Brady.

“A hundred percent,” he said. “I was supposed to fight him a few months ago and he went out there and got a big win against a decent opponent (Dhiego Lima) and now he's got a main event. And that's the way of our world right now. Crazy stuff happens, people get hurt and guys gotta have fights and guys gotta have opponents, so Belal stepped up and he's number 13 fighting number three and he's got a main event and that's huge. I'm super happy for him and I hope it all works out and I hope I get to fight him down the road. It's a crazy game right now and you can get opportunities at any moment, so I know I'm gonna be staying ready for anything that could possibly pop up.”

It’s why Brady trained throughout 2020, always prepared to pick up the phone and say “Yes” to whoever was offered. And while the competition keeps rising with every one of those phone calls, he believes that with a victory over Australia’s Matthews, who has won three straight, he will have earned a top 15 opponent the next time out.