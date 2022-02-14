SD Dumas Is Living The Dream

Most people watching fights get an indescribable thrill when they watch their favorite fighter land a show stopping knockout, but they’ll never truly know the feeling of landing a shot that ends the bout instantly.

If you think it’s hard to describe the feeling of watching it, imagine trying to describe the feeling landing the most perfectly timed and perfectly placed head kick the way Dumas did at iKON FC 1.

“That knockout honestly felt like a dream,” Dumas explained. “Everybody always wants to make it seem like it’s a surprise and it’s a shocker and that’s what it felt like. It felt like I won the Super Bowl. For people who don’t know anything about getting into a fight or getting a knockout, I’d say it’s like you wake up on Christmas morning and Santa Claus bring you everything you want and you just keep playing with it and playing with it and you’re not taking your mind off it.”

The knockout blow was “super necessary” in Dumas’s mind after an offscreen conversation with Masvidal gave Dumas, who was already known for a flashy fight style, even more motivation to blow the roof off the arena.

“Me and Masvidal talked off camera and I told him to his face, ‘if you put me in this show, I’m going to make sure I get every finish,’” Dumas said. “I made a commitment and a trust bond to me, my passing homies and my cousin Gil that I’m going to make it to the top and I’m going to try to finish every opponent and if anybody gives me that opportunity like Masvidal did I’m going to get the finish.”