THE SCORECARD | UFC WINNIPEG

For the first time in more than eight years, UFC returned to Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Saturday night for UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott.
Now that the dust has settled in the Manitoba capital, it’s time to go to The Scorecard to recap some of the night’s biggest winners.
Mike Malott
No one had a bigger night than “Captain Canada,” who closed out the evening with a dominant third-round stoppage win over Gilbert Burns that is sure to carry him into the rankings when they update this week.
WINNIPEG REWIND: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards | Bonus Winners
There was quietly a lot of pressure on Malott heading into the week, as the show was centered on him and his second opportunity to get the better of a tenured welterweight contender after he faltered in his first attempt against Neil Magny at UFC 297 a couple of years earlier. He was his usual charming and appreciative self throughout the week, but come Saturday night, he was all business.
Malott turned in his most thorough effort to date, getting the better of the vast majority of the exchanges and bloodying up Burns over the first two frames before cranking up the intensity, dropping him twice, and collecting the finish in the third. The win not only extends Malott’s winning streak to four but also sets him up for something even greater next time out.
This was the breakthrough moment on home soil that should catapult the 34-year-old into the thick of the chase in the loaded welterweight division.
Charles Jourdain
After turning in electric finishes in each of his first two bantamweight appearances, Jourdain had to battle hard to extend his winning streak to three with a unanimous decision win over Kyler Phillips.
While his striking still showed up in spurts and a late flying knee helped salt things away, the French-Canadian was required to exhibit the maturity of his game on Saturday, working off the bottom in the first round and displaying an excellent ability to get up, strip hands, and find success even in the moments where Phillips was the one initiating the grappling exchanges. Jourdain never rested, and it was that activity that swung the result in his favor.
A spot in the rankings isn’t assured because of the tremendous depth of the division, but beating Phillips is a significant feather in the 30-year-old’s cap and should position him for another step up in competition next time out. The duo earned Fight of the Night honors, meaning Jourdain is now three-for-three when it comes to catching bonuses as a bantamweight, and performances like this elevate him from being an entertaining all-action fighter to someone who looks more than capable of making noise in the division going forward.
RELATED: Jourdain Backstage Interview
He spoke earlier in the week about keeping an eye on the fight between Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo, and a matchup with the winner feels like a can’t-miss pairing regardless of who emerges victorious.
Jasmine Jasudavicius
You never know how an athlete is going to respond to a major setback, and after getting embarrassed in Vancouver last October by Manon Fiorot, all eyes were on Winnipeg to see how Jasudavicius would respond in her fight with Karine Silva. Though there were difficult moments and some miscues that need to be cleaned up, Jasudavicius collected a unanimous decision win with her signature gritty, pressure and resilience, pushing forward and putting more damage on Silva over the final two rounds to get back into the win column.
The Niagara Top Team member was trending towards a title opportunity before facing Fiorot, and there was the possibility that the setback became a sticking point that kept her from really pushing forward in the divisional ranks again. Instead, she navigated a tricky opening frame, stuck to her game plan throughout, and secured an important win over a Top 10 opponent that keeps her in the running for a date with a substantial name next time out.
She fought backwards in Winnipeg, coming off a loss, but could land an opportunity to fight forward next time out. She’d talked about potentially facing Alexa Grasso during the week, and a Noche UFC main event in September would make a lot of sense given the current complexion of the division. Regardless of who she faces next, Jasudavicius showed a ton of resiliency to immediately right the ship, beat a dangerous fighter in Silva and root herself in the Top 10 as Q2 moves towards the end of its first month.
Marcio Barbosa
When you’re one of 46 athletes to earn a contract during your season of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), it’s difficult to stand out unless you’re someone like Baisangur Susurkaev who immediate fought at UFC 319 or Josh Hokit, who’s persona and subsequent performances have made sure he’s remained front and center since Season 9 wrapped.
Barbosa was one of a handful of featherweights to earn a call to the Octagon last year, and with Jose Delano, Lerryan Douglas and Tommy McMillen all turning in quality outings in their first appearances, there was a little pressure on Barbosa to do something comparable in order to stand out amongst the deep, competitive pack.
And boy did he ever…
Just 80 seconds into his fight with Dennis Buzukja, the 27-year-old detonated a left hook on the chin of his opponent that instantly stopped the fight. Buzukja was out as soon as the shot landed and crashed hard to the canvas, staying there, catatonic, for more than a couple seconds before coming too and figuring out what had happened.
Barbosa rightfully earned a bonus for is efforts and should instantly become a “Can Wait to See What He Does for an Encore” fighter, along with his three fellow grads who all showed out earlier this year as well. The success rate of the Season 9 alums has been through the roof so far and “Ticotô” added to that in impressive fashion on Saturday night in Winnipeg.
Robert Valentin
Outside of the Canadian success on the main card, Valentin’s win over debuting French-Canadian middleweight Julien Leblanc was the most heartwarming and emotional victory of the evening. He wasted little time closing the distance at bringing the fight to Leblanc and when the two eventually spilled to the canvas, Valentin instantly floated into mount, eventually transitioning to the back and locking up the fight-ending choke.
As soon as the bout was halted, Valentin broke down into tears, eventually dedicating the win to his late mother, who passe away during his previous training camp before thanking his coach, Dewey Cooper, and those that stuck with him through his rough start on the big stage.
Arguably the biggest star on Season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter, Valentin advanced to the finals and lost to Ryan Loder, getting stopped in the second round. After dropping a split decision to Torrez Finney last April, he made a hasty return to work at UFC 318 in New Orleans, running afoul of streaking prospect Ateba Gautier to suffer his third straight loss. Saturday very much felt like a “make or break” moment for the Swiss middleweight and he made the absolute most of it.
While you always feel for the vanquished fighter, there was no way to not be touched by Valentin’s openness and vulnerability, and feel happy to see him land on the right side of the results in the UFC for the first time.
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott took place live from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada on April 18, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!