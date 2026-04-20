THE SCORECARD | UFC WINNIPEG

Malott turned in his most thorough effort to date, getting the better of the vast majority of the exchanges and bloodying up Burns over the first two frames before cranking up the intensity, dropping him twice, and collecting the finish in the third. The win not only extends Malott’s winning streak to four but also sets him up for something even greater next time out.

This was the breakthrough moment on home soil that should catapult the 34-year-old into the thick of the chase in the loaded welterweight division.

Charles Jourdain

After turning in electric finishes in each of his first two bantamweight appearances, Jourdain had to battle hard to extend his winning streak to three with a unanimous decision win over Kyler Phillips.

While his striking still showed up in spurts and a late flying knee helped salt things away, the French-Canadian was required to exhibit the maturity of his game on Saturday, working off the bottom in the first round and displaying an excellent ability to get up, strip hands, and find success even in the moments where Phillips was the one initiating the grappling exchanges. Jourdain never rested, and it was that activity that swung the result in his favor.