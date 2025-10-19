The Scorecard | UFC Vancouver

The Octagon’s return to Canada produced a night with finishes and talking points aplenty as the fans inside Rogers Arena were treated to an action-packed night of fights in British Columbia.
Now that the dust has settled in Vancouver, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of the night’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs Allen.
Brendan Allen
His performance might not have been the most spectacular display of the night in Vancouver, but Brendan Allen delivered a seriously impressive showing to break down Reinier de Ridder on just a month’s notice.
UFC VANCOUVER: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards | Bonus Winners
Allen stepped in on short notice to replace Anthony Hernandez, and he took his opportunity with both hands as he weathered a tricky opening round before dominating “RDR”, and eventually rendering the Dutchman unable to continue after the fourth round.
Despite his short-notice assignment and, by his own admission, a worryingly short amount of preparation time, Allen was just too good on the night, and the man who had suffered crucial losses to Nassourdine Imavov and Hernandez in back-to-back fights put himself firmly in the mix at 185 pounds.
WATCH: Allen Post-Fight Interview
Allen made good use of his mic time, too, as he made sure to name-check champion Khamzat Chimaev, and former champions Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland in his post-fight interview to plant a seed with three potential opponents for his next fight.
It was a masterclass in making the most of a short-notice opportunity from Allen, who went “All In”, and won big.
Mike Malott
All the talk about his bout with Kevin Holland will be about the two groin shots in the first round, and referee Dan Miragliotta’s handling of the situation, but Mike Malott showed his fight IQ as he adjusted his approach, eliminated the threat of another accidental foul – and a potential sanction – and outstruck Holland through three rounds.
The fight started with Malott looking to push the pace in search of a finish, which led to the two illegal shots that left Holland on the verge of being pulled from the fight. But after the fight continued, the onus was on the Canadian to ensure he fought smart and spotlessly to secure the victory.
WATCH: Malott Post-Fight Interview
And that’s exactly what he did as he delivered a controlled performance – and even tried to snatch a late finish with an arm-triangle choke attempt – to earn a unanimous decision from the three Octagonside judges and, potentially, a number next to his name when the official welterweight rankings are updated this week.
Aiemann Zahabi
Back-and-forth wars have become Aiemann Zahabi’s trademark during his UFC career and as he’s made his way up the bantamweight division, that penchant for trench warfare only seems to have increased.
Zahabi’s split-decision victory over Marlon Vera in Vancouver not only extended his win streak to seven, but it also saw his streak of three-round battles extend to four. From Javid Basharat to Pedro Munhoz to UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo, Zahabi has had to do it the hard way, and it was no different on Saturday night against Vera.
The fight was on a knife-edge throughout, and as the pair awaited the announcement of the official scorecards, nobody knew for sure which way the result would go. But it went Zahabi’s way, as he defeated the man ranked two spots ahead of him in the official bantamweight rankings.
RELATED: Zahabi Octagon Interview
Zahabi is clawing his way up the bantamweight ladder, and with his reputation for grinding out hard-fought victories, Zahabi’s name isn’t one any of the division’s top six are going to want to see on a bout agreement in 2026.
Manon Fiorot
A lot of the conversation heading into Manon Fiorot’s bout with Jasmine Jasudavicius was focused on whether the surging Canadian contender could break into championship contention. But just 74 seconds after the bout got underway, the only topic of conversation was Fiorot’s incredible performance.
Fiorot had previously shown smart kickboxing skills to stick and move and slowly pick opponents apart, but this was a different fighter. Fiorot was there to make a statement, and boy did she, as she lived up to the nickname of “The Beast” by loading up to stun, then finish Jasudavicius in just one minute 14 seconds.
WATCH: Fiorot Post-Fight Interview
It wasn’t just Fiorot’s fastest finish in the UFC; it was the fastest finish of her entire MMA career – professional or amateur – and it reminded the world that she’s still improving and that she’s on the hunt for a second shot at the undisputed women’s flyweight title.
Charles Jourdain
Charles “Air” Jourdain lived up to his fighting moniker as he went airborne to land a spectacular flying knee, before locking up a fight-ending guillotine choke to finish England’s Davey Grant in the first round.
The Canadian rehearsed his flying knee a few times in the early going, clipping Grant a couple of times as he perfected his timing. And when he connected with a huge flying knee mid-way through the round, Grant looked close to being finished with strikes.
But with Grant scrambling to avoid punishment from Jourdain’s strikes, the Beloeil native switched from strikes to submissions as he locked up a guillotine to force the tap.
It was a hugely impressive performance, and one that suggested Jourdain could be a real factor at 135 pounds heading into 2026.
UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs Allen took place live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on October 18, 2025. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!