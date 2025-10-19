The Scorecard | UFC Vancouver

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The fight started with Malott looking to push the pace in search of a finish, which led to the two illegal shots that left Holland on the verge of being pulled from the fight. But after the fight continued, the onus was on the Canadian to ensure he fought smart and spotlessly to secure the victory.

And that’s exactly what he did as he delivered a controlled performance – and even tried to snatch a late finish with an arm-triangle choke attempt – to earn a unanimous decision from the three Octagonside judges and, potentially, a number next to his name when the official welterweight rankings are updated this week.

Aiemann Zahabi

Back-and-forth wars have become Aiemann Zahabi’s trademark during his UFC career and as he’s made his way up the bantamweight division, that penchant for trench warfare only seems to have increased.

Zahabi’s split-decision victory over Marlon Vera in Vancouver not only extended his win streak to seven, but it also saw his streak of three-round battles extend to four. From Javid Basharat to Pedro Munhoz to UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo, Zahabi has had to do it the hard way, and it was no different on Saturday night against Vera.